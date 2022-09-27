09/29/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/27/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220927062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Santa Theresa Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:59 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220927063 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 20:17 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: A detective located a female with local warrants. The female was arrested for the warrants. 220927064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 220927065 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 21:51 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:41 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:54 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:13 Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:46 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:22 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: An Officer completed a deceased person report. 220927066 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:42 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: 220927067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 00:04 Synopsis: 220928001 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:06 Time Dispatched: 01:18 Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:59 Synopsis: A detective took a report of a recovered stolen vehicle out of Mesquite's jurisdiction. The vehicle was recovered in North Las Vegas. 220928002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 220928003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:14 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:15 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:14 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:15 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:17 Synopsis: 22ACO3127 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO3128 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 07:20 Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22MCC3170 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 22MCC3171 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:59 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: 22MCC3172 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:36 Time Completed : 01:43 Synopsis: 22MCC3173 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: 22MCC3174 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:56 Time Completed : 01:56 Synopsis: 22MCC3175 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 04:58 Synopsis: 22MCC3176 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 05:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:04 Time Completed : 05:04 Synopsis:

