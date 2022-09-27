Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
The Witches Ball – A fun fundraiser
The Virgin Valley Artists Association will be holding a Witches Ball fundraiser on October 21st with entertainment and fun Halloween activities. Dottie Golden is the Virgin Valley Artists Association President and the Committee Chair of the Witches Ball Committee. “The Witches Ball is a Halloween party for adults that will...
Mesquite Local News
Community Calendar, Sept 28 – 29
Tap Classes: 9 a.m. 190 E. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite Toes beginning class begins at 9 a.m., followed by intermediate class at 11 a.m. For details, call 385-241-1122 or email mesquitetoes.marge@gmail.com. Jazz Dance Classes: 10 a.m. 190 E. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite Toes jazz dance class. Lyrical is part of this class....
mvprogress.com
Boxabl Tiny Homes On Display In Mesquite
A throng of City officials and media converged at the Mesquite Plaza parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the introduction of a local exhibition of Boxabl homes by its founder Galiano Tiramani. The 375 square foot Boxabl Home, generally known as a “tiny home,” was set up for display...
Mesquite Local News
Obituary Marshall M. Meland
Died at home on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 58 years to Joyce (nee Liberski) Meland. Devoted dad of Kay (David) Leifer. Proud grandpa of Nicholas (Emily) Leifer. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Celia Meland and infant sister Mary Meland. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 27,2022
09/29/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/27/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220927062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Santa Theresa Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:59 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:58 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220927063 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 20:17 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: A detective located a female with local warrants. The female was arrested for the warrants. 220927064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 220927065 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 21:51 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:41 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:54 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:13 Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:46 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:22 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: An Officer completed a deceased person report. 220927066 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:42 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: 220927067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 00:04 Synopsis: 220928001 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:06 Time Dispatched: 01:18 Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:59 Synopsis: A detective took a report of a recovered stolen vehicle out of Mesquite's jurisdiction. The vehicle was recovered in North Las Vegas. 220928002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 220928003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:14 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:15 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:14 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:15 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:17 Synopsis: 22ACO3127 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO3128 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 07:20 Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22MCC3170 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 22MCC3171 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:59 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: 22MCC3172 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:36 Time Completed : 01:43 Synopsis: 22MCC3173 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: 22MCC3174 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:56 Time Completed : 01:56 Synopsis: 22MCC3175 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 04:58 Synopsis: 22MCC3176 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 05:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:04 Time Completed : 05:04 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/27/22` and `06:00:00 09/28/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
890kdxu.com
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
