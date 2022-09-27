Read full article on original website
Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
South Zanesville Fire Department Hosting Chicken BBQ This Weekend…
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you don’t want to be in a ‘fowl’ mood this weekend, head out to South Zanesville Fire Department for their chicken barbecue. With chicken made fresh by the Zanesville High School Boosters, it’ll be an egg-cellent time!. Proceeds from the...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Dean Little Sharrer
Dean L. Sharrer, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dean was born August 26, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Opal Sharrer. Dean leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. Per Dean’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair
When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
Zane State College Disc Golf Course
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community. Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets.
Paul N. Rumery
Paul N. Rumery, 92, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1930 in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy and Ada Frear Rumery. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Business Admistration. He worked for Good Samaritan Hospital as purchasing director then became owner and operator for two ServiceMaster Franchises, one was Commercial Cleaning and the other was Disaster Restoration. Paul was a an United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the American Legion Post 29, an avid reader, former member of Sertoma, loved the outdoors where he watched nature from the porch.
Health officials: syphilis rate continues to increase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’ve seen things here at the health department that in 30-something years as a nurse practitioner I’ve never seen before. So, it is much higher,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton. “We usually see one every five to ten years. So, to have 97, that tells me that we have a major problem.”
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
Parkersburg City Council approves new police department position focusing on crimes against children
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg City Council unanimously voted to add a new police department position focusing on crimes against children. Whoever fills the new position will be titled the Child Abuse and Exploitation Investigation Specialist. City Council Member Wendy Tuck said the future hire will have specific training...
Genesis Healthcare and Coconis Furniture Giving Away Free Mammogram Certificates
The spookiest month of the year is almost here, but what shouldn’t be spooky is getting in for routine health screenings. And as October approaches, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Genesis Healthcare System’s Mammogram Project. Partnered with Coconis Furniture, The Muskingum County Community Foundation and other...
