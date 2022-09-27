ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ

Dean Little Sharrer

Dean L. Sharrer, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dean was born August 26, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Opal Sharrer. Dean leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. Per Dean’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.

State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
VINTON COUNTY, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair

When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHIZ

Zane State College Disc Golf Course

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community. Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paul N. Rumery

Paul N. Rumery, 92, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1930 in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy and Ada Frear Rumery. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Business Admistration. He worked for Good Samaritan Hospital as purchasing director then became owner and operator for two ServiceMaster Franchises, one was Commercial Cleaning and the other was Disaster Restoration. Paul was a an United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the American Legion Post 29, an avid reader, former member of Sertoma, loved the outdoors where he watched nature from the porch.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Health officials: syphilis rate continues to increase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’ve seen things here at the health department that in 30-something years as a nurse practitioner I’ve never seen before. So, it is much higher,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton. “We usually see one every five to ten years. So, to have 97, that tells me that we have a major problem.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy