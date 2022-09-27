Read full article on original website
Related
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Gets October Premiere Date, Creepy Posters
“American Horror Story” Season 11 is coming in October. FX announced on Thursday that “AHS: NYC” will premiere on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu. The first two episodes will be released on the same day, followed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO's "House of the Dragon" holds on to the top ranking for a fourth consecutive week
International Business Times
Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book
Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist
Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
Prince Joachim’s ex reacts to sons losing their Prince titles
Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg is said to be “saddened” by her former mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. Alexandra, who shares Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with Joachim, reacted to her sons losing their Prince titles, reportedly telling...
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)
Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
‘So Help Me Todd’s’ Disappearing Husband Plot Was Inspired by The Producer’s Real Life
“So Help Me Todd” made its debut on CBS Thursday night and for anyone who saw the episode and thought, “That couldn’t happen,” well, the show’s jaw-dropping plot is rooted in creator/executive producer Scott Prendergast’s own experiences. In the premiere episode, Joan (Marcia Gay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Masked Singer': Hummingbird May Have Fooled the Judges, but Not His Bandmate
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 8 of “The Masked Singer”.) It was only a matter of time before the NSYNC member made it to “The Masked Singer” stage, considering his name has been tossed out by the judges a handful of times over previous seasons. Yet, somehow, he was able to fool the judges panel when finally standing before them on stage.
‘Blonde’ Director Explains the Netflix Film’s Ending: ‘It Was Just What I Believed’
I don't believe that she was murdered. It doesn't make any f--ing sense, Andrew Dominik tells TheWrap about Marilyn Monroe's demise
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Shifts From Disney+ Series to Feature Film
Showrunner Yassir Lester will stay on as screenwriter for the MCU chapter starring Don Cheadle
Graham Norton had his lavish 120-guest wedding in his native Ireland so his beloved 90-year-old mother Rhoda Walker could attend
Graham Norton got married in his native Ireland this year so his 90-year-old mother could be at his nuptials. The TV star, 59, who is said to be worth £24million, had a lavish do in his native west Cork in July with 120 guests in attendance, including his beloved parent Rhoda Walker, as he said 'I do' to his partner.
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars Explain the Key to Mia and Meredith’s Relationship: ‘It Just Grew Organically’ (Video)
There was just one conversation to be had, the actresses tell TheWrap. If vampire stories have taught us anything, it’s that making a relationship work is particularly hard in a supernatural world. But Mia and Meredith seem to be on their way to figuring it out over on “Vampire Academy.” And according to the actresses playing them, finding that relationship was pretty easy — and a little chaotic.
'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie
Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
A Month Before Filming, ‘Do Revenge’ Director Moved Production to Atlanta to Keep Maya Hawke in the Cast
Filmmaker Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson takes TheWrap inside the making of the Netflix film
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Sadly, some classic movies and one popular show in particular are leaving Netflix in October to make room for a spooky slate full of fright. “Schitt’s Creek” fans have until Oct. 2 to binge all six seasons before the show heads to Hulu for streaming. Any “After” fanfiction readers have until Oct. 8 to watch where the story begins between Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford).
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0