Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist

Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
Prince Joachim’s ex reacts to sons losing their Prince titles

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg is said to be “saddened” by her former mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. Alexandra, who shares Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with Joachim, reacted to her sons losing their Prince titles, reportedly telling...
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)

Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars Explain the Key to Mia and Meredith’s Relationship: ‘It Just Grew Organically’ (Video)

There was just one conversation to be had, the actresses tell TheWrap. If vampire stories have taught us anything, it’s that making a relationship work is particularly hard in a supernatural world. But Mia and Meredith seem to be on their way to figuring it out over on “Vampire Academy.” And according to the actresses playing them, finding that relationship was pretty easy — and a little chaotic.
'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie

Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Sadly, some classic movies and one popular show in particular are leaving Netflix in October to make room for a spooky slate full of fright. “Schitt’s Creek” fans have until Oct. 2 to binge all six seasons before the show heads to Hulu for streaming. Any “After” fanfiction readers have until Oct. 8 to watch where the story begins between Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford).
