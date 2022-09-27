Read full article on original website
Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody
A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
