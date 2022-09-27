ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody

A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway

A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
CONWAY, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Remains found in part of Georgetown County last weekend have been identified as a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for 31-year-old Wesley Blake with Community United Effort when skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested in Whiteville on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested on drug charges. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling James B. White Highway North on September 24th when they encountered a Nissan Maxima that failed to stop for a stop sign. The deputy completed...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway. Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner

A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to a […]
LONGS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting

SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC

