Family Relationships

Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
PopCrush

Woman Causes ‘Scene’ at Brother-in-Law’s Wedding After Being Told She Can’t Sit With Family

A woman caused a "scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she couldn't sit with the rest of the family. The woman took to Reddit explaining she and her husband got married six months ago, and she doesn't have a strong connection with his family, who she has "so little in common" with. After being shunned at a few previous family gatherings, she wasn't going to allow them to disrespect her again.
Tracey Folly

Grandma refused to wear 'ugly' nightgowns picked out by her daughter-in-law: 'When she loses her mind, she won't care'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother opened a present from her son and her daughter-in-law for her birthday, she made a face. The package contained two nightgowns, and she hated them. Her dislike for the gift was likely exacerbated by her dislike of the woman who'd picked them out.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
Lefty Graves

Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.

