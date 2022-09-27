ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SIU releases details in arrest of WSP shooting suspect

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the September, 22, shooting of Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson. Today, the SIU released new information concerning the shooting suspect's arrest. According to an SIU press release, Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small used his patrol car...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainier, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Traffic Collision
nbcrightnow.com

Suspicious package cleared by Bomb Squad at Walla Walla Police Dept

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pickup truck t-bones ambulance near state line

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - A pickup truck t-boned an ambulance on a call on Stateline Road on the afternoon of September 29, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. The ambulance was running a code, driving on Stateline Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WRPD looking for theft suspects

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) is asking for help identifying two theft suspects. The two people seen in store surveillance video allegedly stole a debit card on Monday, September, 26, and purchased several items with it. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information on...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with disorderly conduct

HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint

RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police vehicles go pink, purple in October

RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Attack on Hermiston teen leads to three arrests

HERMISTON — An assault of a 17-year-old male in Hermiston has led to three arrests — a mother, her 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old male. Hermiston police arrested Tanisha Monique Lashay Williams, 33, and her son for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and arrested Kennith Franklin Brown, 19, for third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of menacing.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy