Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Richland weapons complaint ends with 13 people detained, 4 arrested
RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a weapons complaint ended with four arrests as Richland police officers, Benton County deputies and Tri-Cities SWAT crews detained 13 people involved in a group altercation. According to the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Barth Ave in Richland...
Suspicious package cleared by Bomb Squad at Walla Walla Police Dept
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer.
Pickup truck t-bones ambulance near state line
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - A pickup truck t-boned an ambulance on a call on Stateline Road on the afternoon of September 29, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. The ambulance was running a code, driving on Stateline Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup...
WRPD looking for theft suspects
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) is asking for help identifying two theft suspects. The two people seen in store surveillance video allegedly stole a debit card on Monday, September, 26, and purchased several items with it. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information on...
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Man charged with disorderly conduct
HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint
RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that...
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
Police vehicles go pink, purple in October
RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
Attack on Hermiston teen leads to three arrests
HERMISTON — An assault of a 17-year-old male in Hermiston has led to three arrests — a mother, her 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old male. Hermiston police arrested Tanisha Monique Lashay Williams, 33, and her son for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and arrested Kennith Franklin Brown, 19, for third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of menacing.
Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue. Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center. Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues...
