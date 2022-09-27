ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Researchers using dirty diapers to develop new autism test

PROVO, Utah — A group of researchers at Brigham Young University is looking for ways to detect autism in children earlier. And they’re using dirty diapers to do it. Associate Professor Dr. Rebecca Lundwall is hoping to find a new way to test for autism in younger kids.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Local
Utah Health
City
Provo, UT
County
Utah County, UT
utahoutside.com

Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road

I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Utah Lake#Harmful Algal Blooms#Bacteria#Utah County Health#American Fork Marina
kslnewsradio.com

Puerto Rico still needs helps, the Red Cross says

SALT LAKE CITY — The need is still great for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this month. And now there’s concern that the island could be forgotten amid all the devastation in Florida. Glady Larsen, regional philanthropy officer for the American Red Cross said...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
upr.org

Cry of election fraud, new tool against homeless camps and more on Behind the Headlines

A GOP candidate for Salt Lake County clerk insists that the 2020 election was stolen and called Democrats “Commies” and “Marxists.” Salt Lake City deploys a rapid intervention team to try to prevent the establishment of large homeless encampments. And how a state plan to turn 28,500 acres covering Tabby Mountain into a public wildlife and hunting preserve got derailed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy