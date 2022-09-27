Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Three additional cases of avian influenza confirmed in Sanpete County
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three additional cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed on turkey farms in Sanpete County by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. With the new cases of avian influenza, there are now 11 farms in central Utah with impacts from the disease.
Second HAZMAT spill this week for area businesses
HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City Police Department reported that Wasatch County Fire sent a HAZMAT crew to a Heber City business on September 28, marking the second time a […]
kslnewsradio.com
Researchers using dirty diapers to develop new autism test
PROVO, Utah — A group of researchers at Brigham Young University is looking for ways to detect autism in children earlier. And they’re using dirty diapers to do it. Associate Professor Dr. Rebecca Lundwall is hoping to find a new way to test for autism in younger kids.
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
utahoutside.com
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
kjzz.com
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
Roads reopen after scaffolding collapse at Salt Lake City building site
A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Tooele 2-year-old beats cancer after receiving care at Primary Children’s
TOOELE, Utah — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one Tooele 2-year-old battled cancer and beat it after treatment at Primary Children’s Hospital. Last September, Wade and Shilo Memmott took their daughter Harmoni to the doctor to treat her cold. “We thought she had just a little...
kslnewsradio.com
Puerto Rico still needs helps, the Red Cross says
SALT LAKE CITY — The need is still great for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this month. And now there’s concern that the island could be forgotten amid all the devastation in Florida. Glady Larsen, regional philanthropy officer for the American Red Cross said...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
KUTV
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
New apartments in Salt Lake City hope to pave the way for a healthier lifestyle
Project leaders, city officials and community members gathered to celebrate the construction of the apartments that they hope will kickstart revitalization efforts in the aging part of town.
kslnewsradio.com
Slight increase in crime on U of U campus from previous year, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report released by the University of Utah shows a slight increase in crime from the previous year. University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires says it’s crucial to remember the campus covers a lot of ground. “Right now, about 50 percent...
upr.org
Cry of election fraud, new tool against homeless camps and more on Behind the Headlines
A GOP candidate for Salt Lake County clerk insists that the 2020 election was stolen and called Democrats “Commies” and “Marxists.” Salt Lake City deploys a rapid intervention team to try to prevent the establishment of large homeless encampments. And how a state plan to turn 28,500 acres covering Tabby Mountain into a public wildlife and hunting preserve got derailed.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
