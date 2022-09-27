ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
MAINE STATE
FUN 107

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
