NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
When is it Time to Turn the Heat on? These Mainers Let us Know
There's no exact date on the calendar that marks the official day for when it's time to turn the heat on. That would take away the debate on when it’s appropriate to start heating your place up but I don’t think we would ever agree on when that right time is.
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 41 new deaths, 9,047 new cases
State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,047 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in This New England State
Let's be honest, you and I definitely know at least one married person who has cheated, and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime. The majority of states...
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 972,530 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,557 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.24%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,474,325 PCR/NAAT tests, with 38,484 residents testing positive over the last...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?
Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
