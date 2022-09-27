Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run
We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has died after a deadly shooting outside of Conway Wednesday morning. Christa Lee, 22, of Florence, was identified as the victim and died of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County police said they are investigating the shooting...
WMBF
Florence police make second arrest in deadly hit-and-run; searching for 3rd suspect
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a second person in connection to a deadly hit-and-run a little over a week ago. Quandelin Washington was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges including criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges stem from an...
myhorrynews.com
Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway
A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
myhorrynews.com
48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner
A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wfxb.com
Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody
A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Whiteville on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested on drug charges. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling James B. White Highway North on September 24th when they encountered a Nissan Maxima that failed to stop for a stop sign. The deputy completed...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WMBF
Missing Georgetown County woman with autism found safe at Lake City DMV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman with autism has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Janie Mihalakis was found Wednesday morning at the DMV in Lake City. Authorities said she left a note for her mother on Tuesday...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation
GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
1 killed in single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a Freightliner truck-tractor was killed Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The single-vehicle crash happened after 1 p.m. one mile east of Jefferson on Peach Orchard Road near John Miller Road. The driver lost control of the truck-tractor, overturned and struck...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
Deputies investigating after several shot inside vehicle on Manning Highway
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th. Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same […]
1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to a […]
"People need to come together": Sumter County residents calling for change after weekend of crime
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County residents and law enforcement say their community could not catch a break over the weekend. Starting on Friday, Sumter County deputies were at Lakewood High School. Students had used THC in vape pens and edibles that were allegedly being distributed at the school. Then...
Florence police: Man with dementia missing since Monday found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, Florence police said. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
Robeson County man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, U.S. ATF
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. A family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge, dead Monday afternoon inside his home in the 300 block […]
wfxb.com
A Pedestrian Was Hit And Killed By A Car On Hwy 501
One person is dead after being hit by a car earlier this morning. This incident occurred on Highway 501 near Marion County. South Carolina Highway Patrol stated that the person killed was walking in the roadway. No further information has been released at this time.
