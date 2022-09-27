R.I.P. PHAROAH SANDERS (81) He was a giant, for having dramatically transformed the very ground that jazz rested on, but also for his spiritual life that came through that tenor sax. Great musicians can move us with their virtuosity, but few, like Sanders, can speak directly to our heart and soul, with the notes they play. They were controversial, sometimes harsh, squawking notes, but they came from deep down (or far out in the cosmos), and his “The Creator Has a Master Plan” has influenced generations. He joined Coltrane’s quartet in 1965 and soon went solo after he died in ‘67. I was fortunate enough to see him once, at the original Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood, and I will never forget it.

