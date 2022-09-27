Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
This is a great theater town!
R.I.P. PHAROAH SANDERS (81) He was a giant, for having dramatically transformed the very ground that jazz rested on, but also for his spiritual life that came through that tenor sax. Great musicians can move us with their virtuosity, but few, like Sanders, can speak directly to our heart and soul, with the notes they play. They were controversial, sometimes harsh, squawking notes, but they came from deep down (or far out in the cosmos), and his “The Creator Has a Master Plan” has influenced generations. He joined Coltrane’s quartet in 1965 and soon went solo after he died in ‘67. I was fortunate enough to see him once, at the original Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood, and I will never forget it.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Library October Calendar of Events
Traveling StoryWalk — Saturday, October 1 through Monday, October 31 / All locations, rotating each week. Read each page of Aaron Reynolds’ Creepy Carrots, just in time for Halloween season. Read each page while you walk by the library. All ages. Find its current location on social media: follow us on Facebook (smpublib), Instagram and Twitter (@SantaMonicaLibr) or visit smpl.org.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Comedy that shines light in unusual places
Amy Butte took up standup comedy as a hobby during COVID times, taking classes at Santa Monica’s Westside Comedy Theater, and got really into it. She went to dozens of open mics and comedy shows, and the same subject matter would come up over and over again. She dreaded hearing generalizations about gender and ethnicity or humiliating material that provoked nervous laughter.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Local Businesses Donate $400,000 to We Are Santa Monica Fund to Support Police Cadet Program
Last night, the Santa Monica City Council approved budget appropriations for a $400,000 donation to the We Are Santa Monica Fund to support the Santa Monica Police Department Cadet Program. This donation is one of the largest contributions ever made to the We Are Santa Monica Fund, and will expand the Police Cadet Program, enhancing public safety in Santa Monica while preparing Santa Monica young adults to pursue a career in public safety. The $400,000 donation includes $100,000 donations from three Santa Monica businesses and one individual: Douglas Emmett Properties, Macerich Management, Ocean Avenue LLC/Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, and Jeff Worthe.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Adopts Zero Emission Building Code and EV Charger Reach Code to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Add EV Chargers in New Buildings
Last night, the Santa Monica City Council adopted two policies that will drastically reduce the carbon footprint of new construction projects and facilitate EV adoption in Santa Monica beginning January 1, 2023. The Zero Emission Building Code requires new buildings to be all-electric. The EV Charger Reach Code, an amendment to the state Green Building Code known as CALGreen, requires that new projects increase the number of EV charging spaces to help ensure that EV drivers have a spot to plug in, particularly in new multifamily buildings.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fire season encampment clearance rules resume in Malibu
For the second autumn in a row, Malibu has approved a program authorizing homeless encampment clearances due to fire danger in the city’s parched hills. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Malibu leaders approved a measure “Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency and Initiating a Program for Reducing the Risk of Fires Associated with Individuals Living Unhoused and Otherwise Engaged in Unpermitted and Regulated Camping,” in line with a similar move that first went into effect in September 2021 and ran through early January 2022.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles County Begins Mailing Sample Ballots for the 2022 General Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) begins mailing Sample Ballots to all registered voters for the 2022 General Election. The Sample Ballot contains critical election information related to candidates, measures, and how to safely vote by mail or in person in this election. Sample Ballots are mailed continuously through...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The case for pretrial diversion
In two tenant protection cases Santa Monica City Attorneys have pursued against local landlords this year, alleged offenders received the same outcome: rather than go to a criminal trial, both sides agreed to what’s known as pretrial diversion. The legal jargon may not be intuitive, but it essentially means...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: Beach Brawl
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On September 18 at approximately 7 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a call near the 1500 block of the beach for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Samohi Tennis
Tennis: The Samohi Vikings girls varsity tennis team hosted the Palos Verdes Peninsula Panthers in Santa Monica on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for the second league match of the 2022 season. The Vikings head out on the road for the next several matches and will next play at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, hosting the Mira Costa High School Mustangs.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
