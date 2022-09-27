Read full article on original website
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) suffered an injury during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Bucknuts Roundtable: Rutgers
No. 3 Ohio State is back on the field on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. After easily dispatching of Wisconsin this week, the Buckeyes welcome Rutgers to The Shoe for the fifth straight home game to start the year. It was a good start to the season for Rutgers, who...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers with Bobby Deren of Scarlet Nation
It's Homecoming at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Despite having not actually traveled anywhere yet this year, No. 3 Ohio State will celebrate by having Rutgers travel to Columbus, Ohio for the mid-afternoon battle between two Big Ten foes. It hasn't been pretty for the Scarlet Knights when it comes to...
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend
It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
Rutgers vs Ohio State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it on Saturday to take on one of the top teams in the nation when it visits No.3 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are 3-1 coming off their first loss of the season in a 27-10 setback against Iowa. That was also the first Big Ten game of the season for Rutgers.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
Watch: Wright State transfer Holden settling into new role for basketball Buckeyes
Tanner Holden is among a handful of new faces for the Ohio State men’s basketball team, which began practice for the new season on Wednesday. To hear OSU coach Chris Holtmann talk about Holden, it is obvious the Wright State guard transfer has made a good impact in his first few months as a member of the program.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Centre Daily
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility
View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
13abc.com
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
wosu.org
The history and future of Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
Following the future as Ohio State commitments are in action in the second half of the season
Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football has moved into the second half of the season in Ohio and many other states across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Homecoming Week At Jonathan Alder
Jonathan Alder High School will be conducting Homecoming Festivities this week, starting with a parade through Plain City at 6 p.m. today, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Jonathan Alder/Kenton Ridge football game Friday at JAHS. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Homecoming...
