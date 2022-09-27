ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Rutgers

No. 3 Ohio State is back on the field on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. After easily dispatching of Wisconsin this week, the Buckeyes welcome Rutgers to The Shoe for the fifth straight home game to start the year. It was a good start to the season for Rutgers, who...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Hamstring Injury#Arkansas State#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Buckeyes#The Fighting Irish
The Spun

Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Following the future as Ohio State commitments are in action in the second half of the season

Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football has moved into the second half of the season in Ohio and many other states across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Homecoming Week At Jonathan Alder

Jonathan Alder High School will be conducting Homecoming Festivities this week, starting with a parade through Plain City at 6 p.m. today, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Jonathan Alder/Kenton Ridge football game Friday at JAHS. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Homecoming...
PLAIN CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy