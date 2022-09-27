Read full article on original website
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
Wake Forest Football 2022 Opponent Film Room: Florida State Edition
What, we're allowed to talk about football instead of trying to manufacture some sort of disrespect that isn't there?. FSU is a much-improved team. The funny thing is, I.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Saban gives injury updates on Byron Young, Jordan Battle, JoJo Earle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban provided three injury updates Wednesday. Following the third practice of Arkansas week, Saban was asked about two players that left the Vanderbilt game with injuries in defensive lineman Byron Young and safety Jordan Battle. “Both guys practiced some today,” Saban said after...
Buckeyes offer 2023 LB committed elsewhere
The Buckeyes have the country’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. It is a class that currently includes 20 commitments. At some positions for the class the Buckeyes have finished their recruiting. But they aren’t finished on the defensive line where they are looking to add at least two players to their 2023 class.
College football recruiting: Top 30 prospects in Georgia for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as players around the country have been announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Georgia. The Peach State is home to 24 Top247 prospects for the 2023...
Robert Ferrel's amazing path to WSU and Power Five included living in his car
PULLMAN -- Robert Ferrel's college football odyssey included a summer spent living out of his car. Now, the 5-8, 173-pounder from Sparks, Nev. is playing at the highest level of college football as a wide receiver at Washington State. In talking with CF.C this week, Ferrel explained how three years ago while in junior college it came to living in his car, and that's only half of it.
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
Top247 TE Brady Prieskorn says Michigan visit "was through the roof"
Rochester (Mich.) Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn reflects upon his two-touchdown performance in his team's 35-18 victory over Wst Bloomfield, his matchup with Michigan commit Amir Herring, his recent visit to Ann Arbor, and more.
Preps to Pros: FSU trying to lure Top247 CB Damari Brown
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss Florida State's attempt to earn the commitment from CB Damari Brown.
PODCAST: Breaking down Northwestern; Penn State game preview and predictions
Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium this week, hosting a Big Ten matchup for the first time in 2022. The Nittany Lions look to reach 5-0, and potentially climb inside the top 10 of national rankings, with a win over Northwestern. The Wildcats won a pair of early meetings...
