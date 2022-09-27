ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why it Started to Rain During a Heat Wave

During this year’s Labor Day weekend, it started to rain. Since then, we have experienced rain pretty often. Rain is pretty usual, but not when it’s a hundred degrees outside in the middle of a heat wave! The rain wasn’t just a light drizzle, but heavy rain with thunderstorms, strong winds, and dust storms all over Southern California. The rains weren’t unexpected, but when temperatures reach north of 110 degrees, the big question is, why?
