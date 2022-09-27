Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
Times-Bulletin
Select Youth Choir of Van Wert County shines with Marie Osmond
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is the crown jewel of entertainment venues in Northwest Ohio. The 1200-seat auditorium, completed in 2007, has featured over 325 national and international touring artists and entertained over 325,000 guests. This does not take into account the myriad of performances by the students of Van Wert City Schools and experienced by the friends and families of Van Wert County. There is seldom a day in the past 5,475 days that the stage lights are out.
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Marie Osmond brings six decades of hits to Van Wert
VAN WERT – It’s been 15 years since the then-new kid on the entertainment block in northwest Ohio first opened its doors. Among the performers to grace the stage of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert during that inaugural season was legendary vocalist Marie Osmond. Fifteen...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County
MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
wktn.com
Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday
An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
Times-Bulletin
Council explores forced annexation
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the idea of annexing a portion of West Main Street between Statewide Ford and John Brown Road into the City of Van Wert. The meeting was held prior to the regular council meeting before the...
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
Times-Bulletin
Build Your Future 2022 a success
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Fairground was the site of a two-day event last Wednesday and Thursday that drew in 600 kids from high schools in Van Wert and Paulding Counties. The event is called ‘Build Your Future’ and aims to teach kids various skills from five trades by having them try these skills in brief hands-on demonstrations. “Our goal is every kid touches every activity and they try it once,” says Jane Schmid of Van Wert Economic Workforce Development. The five trades represented are carpentry, welding, construction, electricity and industrial mechanics (which includes HVAC and heavy equipment operation).
Times-Bulletin
First Lady Fran DeWine visits Van Wert
VAN WERT — First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine visited Van Wert’s own Pregnancy Life Center on Market Street last Wednesday. The occasion was a tour of the Center and to promote the Imagination Library. The Library was founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 to encourage reading among poor children in East Tennessee. Any child under the age of 5 can be signed up by parents and every month until the age of 5 he or she receives a free book in the mail. Parents or guardians can read to their children and the kids grow up associating learning with love.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
wfft.com
Five people brought in for questioning after Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit (GVCU) saw a man shooting into a moving occupied vehicle in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:31 p.m. Police say the shooter was detained and two handguns...
WANE-TV
Jury convicts man in 2020 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –During his transport to police headquarters, Timothy L. Hall, Jr. admitted he shot his sister’s fiancé. “I made a bad mistake,” he told Fort Wayne officer Nicholas Lichtsinn on the way to police headquarters as his sister’s fiance, Manuel Mendez, lay dead on the ground with 18 bullet holes. “I stood up for my sister.”
