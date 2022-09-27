VAN WERT — First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine visited Van Wert’s own Pregnancy Life Center on Market Street last Wednesday. The occasion was a tour of the Center and to promote the Imagination Library. The Library was founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 to encourage reading among poor children in East Tennessee. Any child under the age of 5 can be signed up by parents and every month until the age of 5 he or she receives a free book in the mail. Parents or guardians can read to their children and the kids grow up associating learning with love.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO