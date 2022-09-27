Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Is Falsely 'Characterizing' The 2020 Loss Of Her Premature Son As 'Life-Saving Abortion' Due To Roe V. Wade

Mega

Ted Cruz said Chrissy Teigen was lying when she recently revealed the loss of her premature son Jack in 2020 was the result of a life-saving abortion rather than a miscarriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cruz made the shocking and insensitive comments during the latest episode of his struggling podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz , and doubled down on his false claims by suggesting Teigen lied in an effort to emphasize her pro-choice stance following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.

“Chrissy Teigen, she tragically lost her son two years ago halfway through her pregnancy. She had a placental abruption,” Liz Wheeler , a conservative commentator and Cruz’s guest, said during the disgraced senator’s podcast.

“They had to induce her labor, he wasn't yet viable. She miscarried, she publicly posted the pictures, they were heartbreaking pictures,” Wheeler continued. “Fast forward two years to now, Chrissy Teigen announces that she recently realized that her miscarriage of two years ago was actually an abortion.”

“Do you have a response to Chrissy Teigen?” Wheeler then asked Cruz, although it is not clear why Teigen’s recent revelation warranted a response from the Texas senator.

“She may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context but she described it at the time as a miscarriage,” Cruz responded , “and it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description.”

“If there's a medical procedure in that context, it's not an abortion,” he added.

Cruz’s surprising and unsolicited comments about Teigen’s loss of her son Jack in 2020 came weeks after the 36-year-old model and wife of John Legend opened up about her realization she received a life-saving abortion rather than suffered a miscarriage two years ago.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.... let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion,” Teigen revealed during an event in Los Angeles.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” she added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Teigen and Legend are now expecting a rainbow baby following the loss of Jack in September 2020.

The celebrity couple announced the exciting news on August 3 after previously announcing in February that they were pursuing in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby.

"Joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen announced via Instagram in August. "One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," the model added.