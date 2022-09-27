ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herculaneum, MO

mymoinfo.com

Thomas M. Patrick – No Service

Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

David McFarland – Service 10/1/22 11 a.m.

David McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. His funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 4...
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.

Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22

Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
Herculaneum, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
City
Herculaneum, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Sage William McKinney

Sage William McKinney

Rylee Gomas and Seth McKinney of Bonne Terre, MO announce the birth of their son, Sage William at 6:17 pm, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Brenda Ruth Strege

Brenda Ruth Strege

Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius X High School upcoming events

(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
FESTUS, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds

Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold

John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday

(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success

(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building

The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Hosts North County on KJFF

(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man allegedly damages air conditioners in Arnold

A 46-year-old Imperial man was arrested on the roof of an Arnold apartment building after he allegedly damaged multiple air-conditioning units. The damage to the units and roof was estimated at about $15,000, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called at about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 14 to the Villa Apartments in...
IMPERIAL, MO

