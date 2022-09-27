Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
David McFarland – Service 10/1/22 11 a.m.
David McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. His funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 4...
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
stegenherald.com
Sage William McKinney
Rylee Gomas and Seth McKinney of Bonne Terre, MO announce the birth of their son, Sage William at 6:17 pm, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen...
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash
A St. Louis woman died early Thursday in a Howard County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold
John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
St. Louis man hurt in Pike County crash involving train
A St. Louis man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a train earlier this week in Pike County.
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Imperial man allegedly damages air conditioners in Arnold
A 46-year-old Imperial man was arrested on the roof of an Arnold apartment building after he allegedly damaged multiple air-conditioning units. The damage to the units and roof was estimated at about $15,000, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called at about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 14 to the Villa Apartments in...
