Jonathan S. Zager, MD, on Results of Phase 3 FOCUS Trial Examining Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion in Ocular Melanoma With Hepatic Metastases

Results from the phase 3 ATHENA-MONO study suggest that rucaparib could serve as a promising first-line maintenance treatment option in newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. First-line maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) yielded higher progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo among patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer regardless of cytoreductive surgery outcome and was favored across all subgroups, according to the results of the phase 3 ATHENA-MONO study (GOG-303/ENGOT-ov45; NCT03522246), which were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).

CANCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO