Onawa man gets eight years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
Omaha murder suspect appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas appeared in court for the first time. Friday morning Wuanya Smith, 20, appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Lincoln man arrested for Thursday afternoon homicide
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man is arrested in connection to a Thursday afternoon homicide. Lincoln Police say just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home near 65th Street and Madison Avenue for a check welfare call, where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. LPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the house.
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
Murder Suspect Now Held In Omaha
Omaha Police say 20-year old Wuanya Smith is back in Omaha, booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of Second Degree Murder, Use Of A Weapon - Gun - To Commit A Felony, Possession Of A Gun By A Prohibited Person, and Violation Of Probation. Omaha Police say Smith faces...
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
Shen suspect picked up for probation violation
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his arrest Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Police say 42-year-old James Lee Stouder was arrested on a Page County warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Stouder was taken to the Page County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
Red Oak man booked on assault charge
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces an assault charge following his early Thursday morning arrest. The Red Oak Police Department says 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries was arrested shortly after midnight in the 2400 Block of North Broadway and charged with aggravated assault -- displaying a dangerous weapon. Jeffries...
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
Red Oak man faces drug charge
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco was arrested shortly after 9:35 a.m. at 600 North Highland Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Zucco was charged for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense -- a class D felony -- for possessing over 25 grams of marijuana.
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly neglecting nine puppies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in Thurman, Iowa for a neglected animal report. When deputies arrived they found nine puppies, including one which was...
