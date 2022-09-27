ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

PHOTOS: It Was Hot, But We Had a Blast at the Diboll Day Parade

I've been a master of ceremonies for many parades in East Texas over the past 30+ years. I drove a station vehicle in numerous area parades as well. I even had the honor to be Grand Marshal at the Dogwood Festival Parade in Woodville over a decade ago...it actually snowed on me as I was waving at the crowd.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson teacher is praying for her family in Puerto Rico

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Sept. 19, Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast was hit by a category one Hurricane Fiona. The storm left people on the island without water and electricity for days. Communities were flooded, along with roads, bridges and some homes which were destroyed. Daphne Bell, a Puerto Rico native who still has family […]
HENDERSON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas

Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Enroll In This Haunted House In Lufkin, Texas

The Total Insanity Hauntpark behind the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department at 4711 Ted Trout Drive is excited to bring you something a little different this year. There are three different attractions on the grounds now. They are completely changing these attractions up and looking to give you a fresh experience...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

