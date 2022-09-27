New York Post. September 27, 2022. Editorial: If Hochul really wanted to crusade against fraud, she’d be ordering an investigation into... herself. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest attempt to portray herself as a ruthless crusader for honesty and efficiency is weak stuff indeed: She’s announced another move in her crackdown on unemployment cheating, seeking repayment for the $11 million burned that way in August, per a Department of Labor investigation. (The total so far this year looks to be more than $110 million).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO