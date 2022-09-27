Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
WLTX.com
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Angel Tree registration opens this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Roanoke is preparing to brighten Christmas for families in need with their famous Angel Trees. Registration to be an Angel Tree family opens this Saturday (Oct. 1) and ends on Oct. 21. Families must register online and provide proof of identification and household income.
covington.va.us
COLUMBUS DAY CLOSING INFORMATION &REFUSE COLLECTION SCHEDULE
All City of Covington offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of. Columbus Day. Refuse collection for Monday, October 10, 2022, will be collected on Tuesday,. October 11, 2022, with Tuesday’s run. The Peter’s Mountain Landfill and State Offices. (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WSLS
‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers
Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
chathamstartribune.com
Ingram wants to kick Scearce off DSS Board
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram wants to have Department of Social Services Board member Jim Scearce removed by state officials. Ingram's plan to have Jim Scearce removed came during the Sept. 19 DSS Board meeting, where state officials were in attendance, as well as a sheriff’s deputy at the request of DSS Board Chairperson Nancy Eanes. Eanes said the level of conflict that now exists on the Board has caused safety concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
multihousingnews.com
Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M
The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
Virginia Business
Roanoke Days Inn sells for $3M
A Roanoke Days Inn has a new owner. Saul Urban LLC purchased the 165-room hotel, located at 601 Orange Ave., from Shri Sainath Enterprises LLC for $3 million, according to Colliers. The new owner is planning a comprehensive renovation of the property and is exploring alternative uses. Prashant Merchant and...
WSLS
Campbell County man wins $2M prize on lottery ticket
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One Campbell County man had luck on his side when he scratched off a lottery ticket Tuesday. James Mason, who works in construction, went to the One Stop Market in Altavista to redeem his winnings from a couple of other lottery tickets, according to the Virginia Lottery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police hold ceremony for new headquarters
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police will soon have a new place to call home. City leaders and law enforcement held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new headquarters. The Police Chief said this process was six years in the making. Police said the current facility is antiquated and...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local tennis legend has died after a lifetime of teaching young African American students the art of tennis. Carnis Poindexter died last week at the age of 84, according to the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. Poindexter was born and raised in Roanoke. He started...
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Comments / 0