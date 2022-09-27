ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSET

St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WLTX.com

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
covington.va.us

COLUMBUS DAY CLOSING INFORMATION &REFUSE COLLECTION SCHEDULE

All City of Covington offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of. Columbus Day. Refuse collection for Monday, October 10, 2022, will be collected on Tuesday,. October 11, 2022, with Tuesday’s run. The Peter’s Mountain Landfill and State Offices. (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, and...
COVINGTON, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Lifestyle
timesvirginian.com

Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store

Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
CONCORD, VA
WSLS

‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers

Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Ingram wants to kick Scearce off DSS Board

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram wants to have Department of Social Services Board member Jim Scearce removed by state officials. Ingram's plan to have Jim Scearce removed came during the Sept. 19 DSS Board meeting, where state officials were in attendance, as well as a sheriff’s deputy at the request of DSS Board Chairperson Nancy Eanes. Eanes said the level of conflict that now exists on the Board has caused safety concerns.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
multihousingnews.com

Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M

The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
ROANOKE, VA
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Roanoke Days Inn sells for $3M

A Roanoke Days Inn has a new owner. Saul Urban LLC purchased the 165-room hotel, located at 601 Orange Ave., from Shri Sainath Enterprises LLC for $3 million, according to Colliers. The new owner is planning a comprehensive renovation of the property and is exploring alternative uses. Prashant Merchant and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Campbell County man wins $2M prize on lottery ticket

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One Campbell County man had luck on his side when he scratched off a lottery ticket Tuesday. James Mason, who works in construction, went to the One Stop Market in Altavista to redeem his winnings from a couple of other lottery tickets, according to the Virginia Lottery.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police hold ceremony for new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police will soon have a new place to call home. City leaders and law enforcement held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new headquarters. The Police Chief said this process was six years in the making. Police said the current facility is antiquated and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local tennis legend has died after a lifetime of teaching young African American students the art of tennis. Carnis Poindexter died last week at the age of 84, according to the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. Poindexter was born and raised in Roanoke. He started...
ROANOKE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV

