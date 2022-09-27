ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Four teenagers were shot at a protest in Papua. Eight years on, only one suspect is facing trial

Even by the bloody standards of Indonesia's decades-long Papua conflict, one massacre stands out for its brutality -- and the seeming impunity of those behind it. On December 8, 2014, a crowd of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators in Paniai district, Papua province, were fired upon -- allegedly by Indonesian soldiers -- in an incident that left four teenagers dead and injured more than a dozen other people, including women and children.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy