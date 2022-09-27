Even by the bloody standards of Indonesia's decades-long Papua conflict, one massacre stands out for its brutality -- and the seeming impunity of those behind it. On December 8, 2014, a crowd of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators in Paniai district, Papua province, were fired upon -- allegedly by Indonesian soldiers -- in an incident that left four teenagers dead and injured more than a dozen other people, including women and children.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO