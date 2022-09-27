TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A homicide suspect has injured at least one police officer in a shootout in downtown Topeka. The shootout Thursday morning came after the suspect led law enforcement on a chase through Kansas’ capital city. Police said the unnamed suspect was wanted in connection with a double shooting at a south Topeka home, with one person dead and another hospitalized Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries. An injured officer was being treated at an area hospital. Police did not say immediately whether the suspect was injured or whether he was in custody. The chase lasted 4 miles from south Topeka to downtown. The suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO