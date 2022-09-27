Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Homicide suspect injures Topeka officer in downtown shootout
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A homicide suspect has injured at least one police officer in a shootout in downtown Topeka. The shootout Thursday morning came after the suspect led law enforcement on a chase through Kansas’ capital city. Police said the unnamed suspect was wanted in connection with a double shooting at a south Topeka home, with one person dead and another hospitalized Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries. An injured officer was being treated at an area hospital. Police did not say immediately whether the suspect was injured or whether he was in custody. The chase lasted 4 miles from south Topeka to downtown. The suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire.
KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
Child hospitalized after car catches fire at ‘tiny’ food pantry in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a...
