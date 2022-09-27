ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets

FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

FTX.US Set To Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager After Placing $1,422,000,000 Bid

The US arm of crypto exchange giant FTX is set to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital after placing a bid of over $1 billion. According to a new press release, Voyager, which is auctioning its remaining assets as a part of a restructuring plan, has successfully completed an auction in which FTX.US has agreed to purchase its assets for a staggering $1.42 billion.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Meghann Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Bankruptcies#Soccer League#Linus Business#Web3 Investment#Voyager Digital#Nwslpa#Cba#Stops#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Angels
Benzinga

FTX Pays $51M For Voyager Digital's Users, IP And The Business Itself

Following a $1.4 billion offer, FTX was named the successful bidder for the insolvent cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ earlier this week. But the amount paid for the firm itself, according to court documents, was substantially less — at $51 million. The majority of FTX's offer was centered...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)

Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Nike Shares Fall As Inventory Levels Skyrocket

Nike reported a 4% increase in first-quarter revenue to $12.69 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $12.27 billion. But Nike’s net income dropped 22% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, and the company’s stock was down more than 12% as of market close Friday. Before the report, shares had declined around 40% on the year.
MARKETS
coinfomania.com

Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

SEC vs. Ripple effect and everything to know about XRP’s latest feat

After months of tussling with the SEC, Ripple finally managed to gain an upper hand in the case recently. And, this sparked excitement in the crypto community. After reviewing the facts of the case, Judge Torres directed the SEC to release documents written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman.
MARKETS
pymnts

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Theta invests $500m in crypto-native venture capital funds

Theta Capital Management, a leading blockchain venture capital investor and fund manager based in Amsterdam (‘Theta Capital’), raised $500 million in total last year. The company will invest this amount in crypto VC funds through its fund of funds program Theta Blockchain Ventures, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy