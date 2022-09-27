Read full article on original website
Hey Parents, Here Are 5 Small But Meaningful Ways To Catch Up On Your Health This Year
It goes without saying, but parenting comes with extreme responsibility. The laundry list of parenting duties can often leave little time for basically anything else — including personal downtime, sleep, and, in some cases, even your own health. Sound familiar, anyone? However, it’s important to remember to prioritize yourself and your health in order to not only feel your best — but also to be able to fully show up for your kids.
Seeing My Kids For Only Half The Week Sucks… Mostly
As a recently divorced mom, there are a lot of expectations that go into our few days together. I feel giddy when they arrive, feel happy throughout and sadness when it’s over... so it’s not unlike Christmas, really. This is my life as a single mom sharing 50/50 custody with their father week after week. It’s Christmas Eve on repeat with some big, sad, and heavy moments.
Experts Weigh In: Why Your Kid Won’t Go To Sleep Without That Weighted Blanket Or Lovey
The first weighted blanket I ever saw was a 28-pound DIY project someone made by hand for my cousin, a young person with a disability. When she was having a particularly rough emotional moment, you could hand over the blanket or wrap it around her shoulders. Within a few minutes, her weighted blanket would create a much-needed hug that would calm her to her core. The blanket looked like any other comforter you buy at the store: a large piece of fabric with a grid pattern sewn onto it to hold the back and front pieces together while holding the batting or stuffing in place. In this instance, that grid also held handfuls of beads within each square. It's been retired to a shelf now; it can no longer be safely washed without risking a bead explosion. Luckily, it's easier than ever to find mass-produced and easily washable versions — and much-adored weighted loveys, too.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
People Are Revealing What They Think Screams "Trashy Parent," And I Need To Know If You Find Them Sensible Or Overdramatic
"Parents who act like providing bare necessities is some kind of favor or debt to be repaid."
Charcuterie Boards Have Apparently Had Their Moment — It’s The Butter Board’s Time Now
In charcuterie-adjacent developments, butter boards are the new hip appetizer you’ll be seeing (and tasting) everywhere this season. At least, according to TikTok, that is. Internet foodies are spreading slabs of butter on graze boards and adding fruits, herbs, jams, and even hot honey. Low-key, it kind of looks... deliciously amazing? I guess Julia Child was right; there really is no such thing as too much butter.
Cooking Chicken In NyQuil Is An Actual (Real & Dangerous) Thing Kids Are Doing Right Now
Dear Internet: Please stop. On today's episode of "This has to be a joke," people are cooking chicken in NyQuil. The viral TikTok challenge, dubbed "sleepy chicken," encourages viewers to cook their chicken in acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine. (Having Tide Pod challenge flashbacks yet?) Those three ingredients are the key ingredients in NyQuil and many other cold medicines. It's not entirely clear if challengers believe this chicken will help them sleep or are ill-informed on the taste. Whatever their reason for considering sleepy chicken, the truth is that it's terribly dangerous.
A Look Inside The Incredibly Wholesome National Stay-At-Home Dad Convention
Do you feel a little bit of magic in the air? Mixed up with a few really terrible dad jokes? It might be because this weekend over 80 stay-at-home dads from around the country are pooling their primary caregiver strength in Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual Home Dad Con Convention.
I Have To Watch What I Say About My Body Around My Sons, Too
I go to the gym with my son on the weekends. We get up early and get in a good workout, then we get an iced coffee and chat on the way home. I love this time with him and the fact that he’s found the gym to be as therapeutic as I have. The gym literally got me through my teenage years, and after watching me exercise while he was growing up, he decided he wanted to start lifting weights when he was 12. It’s helped both his self-esteem and his mind.
What’s A Growth Mindset For Kids, & Why Is It So Important? Psychologists Break It Down
Many of us don't make it out of our own childhoods unscathed (who does, really?), and — for better or worse — those experiences shape us. As parents, we all want the best for our kids... and it can amplify those feelings if you went through things when you were younger that made you believe you weren't good enough or would never go anywhere in life. It's probably made you painfully aware of how important it is to develop a healthy mindset at a young age. When kids discover what works for them to improve upon their skills, they feel more empowered and confident. When they understand the concept that when they put their mind to something, they can do anything, they feel encouraged and excited about their potential. That's what we want for them. So how do you do that, exactly? By implementing a growth mindset for kids.
Kelly Osbourne Will Not Breastfeed Her First-Born, Even As Family & Friends Shame Her
Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.
Dear Teen, No I Am Not Your Personal Assistant
The slide in our relationship started subtly. Senior year of high school, conversations focused on dinner plans. Any of you with driving teenagers who also are involved in several activities at their school, who also have a good handful of friends, and who love “going for ice cream” 24/7 can understand that the family schedule becomes complicated, particularly when it comes to the family dinner. No complaints. I have always sucked at dinners anyway, but then I started paying attention to the pattern of texts I was getting each day. Was this the reason I couldn’t perform? “Mom — I might be home, might not…if I eat, it needs to be fast. And early. Or maybe late. xo…” or “I’ll be home for dinner, but then I’m joining so and so for a bite, so I don’t really need any food, but what are we having? Because if it’s good, I might have a little.xo”
Blake Lively Is Absolutely Living For Decorative Gourd Season
Fall is officially here! If you’re sipping on that pumpkin spice drink, heading to the pumpkin patch in flannel, and overall just really here for fall — Blake Lively gets it. The Gossip Girl alum shared what she’s been up to since the weather got a little crisper...
Watch A Volvo Commercial That Sweetly Normalizes Co-Sleeping With Older Kids
If you’re a parent that exercises attachment parenting, it’s likely your kids slept in bed with you in some form or another when they were babies or toddlers. But what parents talk about less openly is how prevalent it is to bed share with older kids — kids who might sneak into your room under cover of darkness or kids who might not be able to go to sleep all alone in their rooms quite yet.
Kids With Lice Should Stay In School According To New Guidance
It’s hard not to freak out when your kids get head lice. Catching a glimpse of an actual live bug scurrying through your kid’s hair is never a good moment, and your first impulse might be to carefully run caution tape around your house and then burn everything to the ground.
The 4 Best Pencils For Kindergarten, According To A Fine Motor Expert
Pick up a pen or pencil and jot down a few words. For many, it’s a simple task that requires little concentration. Now, ask your kindergartener (or rising kindergartener) to do the same or to scribble in a preschool workbook and you may notice furrowed eyebrows, little tongues poking out, and a pencil grasp that will likely look different from yours. That’s because learning to write requires concentration, putting those fine motor skills to the test. Scary Mommy reached out to Pediatric Occupational Therapist Marielle Marquez to learn what to look for when shopping for the best pencils for kindergarten.
The Top 10 Baby Naming Trends For 2023 Are Here!
Nameberry just announced the most popular baby naming trends for 2023, and, honestly, it's better than New York Fashion Week. Over the decades, we've seen it all. Country names were the big fad (and still are, with a twist) for a hot second. Earthy names or hippie names have also had their time in the sun. Your older daughter might have an old lady name, or you might have gone with the "old trend" of using a rainbow color name or a name from fantasy. Of course, naming trends aren't something you have to follow — as a matter of fact, they often happen by sheer accident.
I’m The Mom Who Doesn’t Drink And Oh Man Do I Feel Judged
The first time I got asked why I don’t drink was at my son’s first birthday party. We had a celebration for him in the backyard, and I remember I was so excited about the apple pie and pumpkin cake I’d made. It was late September; we had started a fire out back.
Father Asks If He’s Wrong To Give His Bio Kids & Step Kid Equal Inheritances
Being part of a blended family is no easy feat, even after the kids are all grown up. A father with two adult biological children and a 12-year-old stepson took to Reddit to see if he was in the wrong for deciding that he wanted to grant equal inheritances to all three children once he has passed.
That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family
The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
