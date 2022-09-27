Read full article on original website
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Brenda Louise Ervin — Service 10/3/22 10 A.M.
Brenda Louise Ervin of Festus passed away Monday, September 26th, she was 71 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (10/3) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
David Vernon McFarland – Service 10/1/22 At 11 A.M.
David Vernon McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for David McFarland is Friday evening from 4 until...
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two
(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
A Few Principal Changes This School Year in Potosi
(Potosi) The Potosi School District has some familiar faces holding different principal positions at the school this year. Superintendent Alex McCaul says one of the changes happened at the high school, starting with Jeff Gibson. Jodi Elder is the principal at John Evans Middle School. At Trojan Intermediate School, Nicole...
A Highway accident injures two near Hillsboro
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident happened Monday morning, sending two women to the hospital. The Highway Patrol reports that a Chevy Cruze driven by 66-year-old Tory McKinney, slowed for traffic on Highway A, East of Pioneer Road, when she was struck from behind by a Ford Expedition driven by 20-year-old Jared Lattimore of St.Louis. As a result, McKinney struck the car in front of her, a Ford F-150 driven by Juan Pascal. At this time a fourth vehicle driven by Rachel Massey of Imperial was unable to stop for the accident in time and struck the rear of Lattimore’s vehicle. Tory McKinney and Rachel Massey were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, McKinney with minor injuries, and Massey with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 7:42 am on Monday morning.
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
Homecoming Next Week At North County
(Bonne Terre) Homecoming will be celebrated next week at North County High School. Doctor Ryan Long is the principal at the high school. He says in addition to a full week of activities, they will actually have two parades to celebrate. The North County Raiders will play the Windsor Owls...
New Budget Approved for City of Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) A new fiscal year budget was approved at this week’s Fredericktown City Council meeting. Mayor Travis Parker describes some of the highlights of this new budget, which goes into effect on Saturday. Mayor Parker tells us more about the new Fredericktown city budget. In other news from this...
