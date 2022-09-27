A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident happened Monday morning, sending two women to the hospital. The Highway Patrol reports that a Chevy Cruze driven by 66-year-old Tory McKinney, slowed for traffic on Highway A, East of Pioneer Road, when she was struck from behind by a Ford Expedition driven by 20-year-old Jared Lattimore of St.Louis. As a result, McKinney struck the car in front of her, a Ford F-150 driven by Juan Pascal. At this time a fourth vehicle driven by Rachel Massey of Imperial was unable to stop for the accident in time and struck the rear of Lattimore’s vehicle. Tory McKinney and Rachel Massey were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, McKinney with minor injuries, and Massey with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 7:42 am on Monday morning.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO