Read full article on original website
Related
tysonsreporter.com
McKay sees “myriad” legal issues for state’s draft policies on transgender students
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay believes the county will be on “safe legal ground” if it chooses to not follow Virginia’s recently-proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. Based on conversations with the school board, Fairfax County...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Fare-Free Connector to Metrorail Transfers Start Tomorrow — “To continue to improve transit service in Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved service and fare changes on Fairfax Connector that will go into effect on October 1, 2022. Members of the public provided input on these proposed service changes in the Spring of 2022″ [Fairfax Connector]
tysonsreporter.com
County seeks more input on West Falls Church Metro pedestrian and bicycle safety
The general public’s last chance to weigh in on Fairfax County’s ongoing study of the bicycle and pedestrian network in the West Falls Church Metro station area will come later than anticipated. Two community meetings that had been scheduled for next week will instead be held on Oct....
tysonsreporter.com
McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school
The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tysonsreporter.com
County seeks $5M for multi-year effort to update voting machines
Early voting for the next general election has just gotten underway, but Fairfax County’s elections staff is already planning for next year and beyond. The county’s Office of Elections has requested $5 million to launch a multi-year rollout of new, updated voting machines as part of a $190 million spending package carried over from fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30.
tysonsreporter.com
Countywide campaign aims to tackle traffic-related deaths, injuries
Steve Steiner, a 73-year-old cyclist who lives in Reston’s Hunters Woods neighborhood, nearly lost his life when he was cycling from Leesburg nearly four years ago. Steiner was hit by an SUV that was turning right through a red signal onto Fairfax County Parkway at the exit for the Dulles Toll Road. Despite trying to veer to the right, he was struck by the car, suffering a concussion, several broken ribs and other serious internal injuries, he said.
tysonsreporter.com
New Sunrise Senior Living in McLean to welcome residents next spring
Construction continues to chug along on Sunrise Senior Living’s upcoming facility in McLean. Sunrise of McLean Village broke ground at 1515 Chain Bridge Road on June 18, 2021 and is projected to move in its first residents in spring 2023, according to spokesperson John Chibnall. “Sunrise of McLean Village...
tysonsreporter.com
Aging Well: Increase your happiness through savoring
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. When you’re having a good day, or even a good moment, do you savor it?. If so, you are actively boosting your overall happiness and even your health....
IN THIS ARTICLE
tysonsreporter.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
Fairfax County faces a marginal risk of flash flooding from Hurricane Ian (via NOAA) (Updated at 5:10 p.m.) An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28)...
tysonsreporter.com
Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire
Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
tysonsreporter.com
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Mostafavi is now 47, the same age as his dad when he opened Box Office Video in Langley Shopping Center — only 2 miles from the site of the new South Block. “Me having that same experience at the same time in my life and opening in the same place where he opened it, it’s just kinda…” he said, trailing off and clearly emotional about the thought. “My dad lives in Vienna now and owns a Persian restaurant there. That’s kind of his retirement.”
tysonsreporter.com
Free injury consult with Rehab 2 Perform
Your new physical therapy and sports rehab experts in Tysons Corner. Rehab 2 Perform is bringing their fitness focused physical therapy company to Tysons Corner!. R2P serves the community with a modern approach to Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab. Providing a personalize plan of care with 1-on-1 sessions, Rehab 2 Perform sees an array of clients ages 8 to 88 ranging from the active adult, competitive athlete, and those just looking to be more active.
Comments / 0