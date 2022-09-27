Read full article on original website
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
California asks EV owners to limit charging amid heat wave. California approved a plan last week to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, making it the first state to try to switch exclusively to electric and other zero-emission vehicles. But now state officials are telling drivers not...
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
California could abolish 'pink tax' under bill awaiting Newsom's signature
(The Center Square) – Charging more for pink razors, fruit-scented deodorants and other products marketed toward women that are “substantially similar” to products marketed to men would be outlawed in California under a bill sitting on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 1287 seeks to eliminate...
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
