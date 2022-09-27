Read full article on original website
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Milford implements second power cost adjustment of the year, officials provide tips to save
MILFORD, Del.- City of Milford electric customers can expect to see a slight increase on their bill, as the city is implementing its second power cost adjustment of the year. That 6.2% increase will go into effect October 1st and customers will see it reflected on their November utility bill.
Businesses, coastal areas gearing up for storm impacts
DELMARVA- With a chance of heavy rain and coastal flooding expected this weekend, beach towns are keeping their eye on Hurricane Ian. “We have been closely monitoring where the trajectory of the hurricanes going, mother nature does what she wants to do and we are kinda taking lead from her,” Cristino Russo, Manager of Tony’s Pizza, said.
City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park
MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
Foodie Friday: Federal Bistro & Fritter
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.- Menus change on Delmarva as often as seasons do that’s why the Foodie Team had to re-visit their friends at the Federal Fritter & Bistro to see what new treats and specials they’re offering. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Federal Fritter and Bistro...
Georgetown flu clinic cancelled
GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
Cove Road reopening following shoreline restoration, Roaring Point to close temporarily
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Following the completion of a shoreline restoration project, Cove Road Beach in Bivalve will reopen to the public on Monday, October 3rd. Officials say that same day, Roaring Point Park in Nanticoke will close temporarily so shoreline restoration can begin there. We’re told these projects aim to resolve shoreline and stream bank erosion problems at the parks.
“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, shovels hit the ground as a symbol of new beginnings for students at Delaware State University with a ground breaking ceremony for its new Agriculture Building. “Our students deserve the very best living and learning places. This is going to be one of those things,” President Dr. Tony Allen said.
Night of Hope moved indoors due to inclement weather
SALISBURY, Md. – Due to predicted inclement weather, Wicomico Goes Purple has announced that A Night of Hope will change venues. The event, scheduled for Friday evening, will now be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located at 115 St. Peter’s Street. Vendors and food trucks will arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
Only District 4 voters will be voting at the polls for the Berlin Municipal Election
BERLIN, Md.- In Berlin, the town has put out new information ahead of the Municipal Election on October 4. We’re told only District 4 voters will vote at the poll. Since the District 1 and At-Large candidates were unopposed, they automatically are declared the winner, per Berlin Town Code. Therefore, we’re told Districts 1, 2, and 3 will not have any need to show up on Election Day.
Salisbury Zoo to host Halloween Happening
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo will be hosting their Halloween Happening on October 15th and 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a fantastic not-so-scary event that is good for families and all ages that will include trick or treating, a costume contest, and so much more.
Previvor: What it means to get ahead of cancer
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Breast cancer awareness month starts Saturday. The word Previvor is helping Americans get ahead of cancer. It’s what you do after finding out you have that gene mutation that makes the difference. “I encourage women to get tested,” says Lauren Bossert, a Previvor.
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Konnichiwa
Meet Konnichiwa, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, konnichiwa, pets on the plaza.
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
DEVELOPING: Threat at Pocomoke Middle School under investigation
POCOMOKE, Md. – Law enforcement officials are actively investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. We’re the investigation is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department, and the school Administration of the Board of Education.
The Larks slated to perform at Friday Night Live Concert
SALISBURY, Md. – The Friday Night Live Concert Series continues this week in Downtown Salisbury. This week’s performers are The Larks, a local jazz band that is sure to have you grooving. It begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater stage. We...
