PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.

PRINCESS ANNE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO