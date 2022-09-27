A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO