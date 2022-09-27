Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt — Celebration of Life 10/8/22 1 P.M. until 6 P.M.
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt of Crystal City passed away Saturday, September 24th, he was 66 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, October 8th, 2022 from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. A memorial visitation for Marty Vogt will be...
mymoinfo.com
David Vernon McFarland – Service 10/1/22 At 11 A.M.
David Vernon McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for David McFarland is Friday evening from 4 until...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Louise Ervin — Service 10/3/22 10 A.M.
Brenda Louise Ervin of Festus passed away Monday, September 26th, she was 71 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (10/3) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
stegenherald.com
Sage William McKinney
Rylee Gomas and Seth McKinney of Bonne Terre, MO announce the birth of their son, Sage William at 6:17 pm, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen...
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
myleaderpaper.com
Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School
A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold
John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
KSDK
Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.
ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda. Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh. If there is was...
mymoinfo.com
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
