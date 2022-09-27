Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Louise Ervin — Service 10/3/22 10 A.M.
Brenda Louise Ervin of Festus passed away Monday, September 26th, she was 71 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (10/3) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
David Vernon McFarland – Service 10/1/22 At 11 A.M.
David Vernon McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for David McFarland is Friday evening from 4 until...
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
KSDK
Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.
ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda. Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh. If there is was...
Applications open Oct. 3 for Toys and More distribution
Applications will open soon for the annual Jefferson County Toys and More holiday distribution. The group collects new toys, clothing, shoes and nonperishable food to help make a better holiday for families in need all across Jefferson County. Donations also are being sought, and a number of events are scheduled...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
stegenherald.com
Sage William McKinney
Rylee Gomas and Seth McKinney of Bonne Terre, MO announce the birth of their son, Sage William at 6:17 pm, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
mymoinfo.com
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold
John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 9/30/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man allegedly damages air conditioners in Arnold
A 46-year-old Imperial man was arrested on the roof of an Arnold apartment building after he allegedly damaged multiple air-conditioning units. The damage to the units and roof was estimated at about $15,000, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called at about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 14 to the Villa Apartments in...
