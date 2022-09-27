ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Herald & Review

Auditor: All Indiana state tax rebate payments mailed out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landfall
Herald & Review

Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act

SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. The law was signed...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy