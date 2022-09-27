Read full article on original website
RAW: (LKLV) FLORIDA SURVEYS HURRICANE IAN DAMAGE (4pET)
As Ian moves on to the Carolinas, Florida surveys the damage and searches for those in need of help. Gloria Pazmino reports.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on...
(UPDATE) FLORIDA SURVEYS HURRICANE IAN DAMAGE (12pET)
The hurricane will make its third landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach today. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
(DNT)(UPDATE) FLORIDA SURVEYS HURRICANE IAN DAMAGE (12pET)
Photos: Aerial images show devastation left by Hurricane Ian across Florida
These aerial photos show the widespread devastation left by Ian in Florida. Homes destroyed. Boats piled up. Roads washed away. Debris everywhere.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Auditor: All Indiana state tax rebate payments mailed out
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Pritzker gives $1M to Giannoulias’ campaign after backing rival for secretary of state
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has contributed $1 million to the campaign of Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias even though Pritzker just four months ago backed Giannoulias’ opponent in the primary. The contribution from Pritzker’s campaign, reported Thursday amid a flurry of roughly $10 million in contributions...
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Watch now: NCHS stops Danville to win 3 OT thriller
State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 6. Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act
SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. The law was signed...
