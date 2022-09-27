Read full article on original website
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
LETTER: Pot calling the kettle black
A recent column by Jonathan Bernstein titled “Mainstream GOP still pretty extreme” (Sept. 28) brought to my mind an old phrase “the pot calling the kettle black.”. Democrats' positions on immigration, policing, prosecuting criminals and abortion to birth are not extreme? That aside, his major argument for extremism centers around the “archaic and loophole-filled" (his words) electoral college chronicled in the U.S. Constitution. The House has passed a bill that reforms the college in a partisan vote. The Senate is working on its own version. Bernstein claims the GOP is extreme in opposing the House version and opines that passage is required to “defend against a future coup.”
LETTER: Political terrorism was successful
Here’s a little of what you need to know from the documentary “Lies, Politics and Democracy,” available at pbs.org/frontline. • During the attack on the Capitol, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy had a screaming, expletive-filled, yelling phone call with Trump. McCarthy says, “You’ve got to speak out.” And Trump says, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are just more concerned about the election than you are.” In other words, he is siding with the mob over his own Republican ally.
LETTER: Dislike for Democrats' new normal
Is America back to normal under the Biden administration? Let’s evaluate, more than 3/4ths of Americans think we are on the wrong track. The economy is in tatters, the national debt has never been higher and our retirement plans are hemorrhaging value. All of it due to Joe Biden and the lunatic policies of the Democrat party. They are solely responsible for the pain that average Americans are experiencing.
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least four people in Florida were confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane...
President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russians 'not welcome': Georgians protesters call for border closure
Georgian protesters gathered at a crossing on the Russia-Georgia border on Wednesday, September 28 to demand authorities stop Russians fleeing mobilisation from entering the country. Georgia says it has seen around 10,000 Russians arrive every day since the Kremlin launched a partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in Ukraine.
