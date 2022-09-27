ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
LETTER: Pot calling the kettle black

A recent column by Jonathan Bernstein titled “Mainstream GOP still pretty extreme” (Sept. 28) brought to my mind an old phrase “the pot calling the kettle black.”. Democrats' positions on immigration, policing, prosecuting criminals and abortion to birth are not extreme? That aside, his major argument for extremism centers around the “archaic and loophole-filled" (his words) electoral college chronicled in the U.S. Constitution. The House has passed a bill that reforms the college in a partisan vote. The Senate is working on its own version. Bernstein claims the GOP is extreme in opposing the House version and opines that passage is required to “defend against a future coup.”
LETTER: Political terrorism was successful

Here’s a little of what you need to know from the documentary “Lies, Politics and Democracy,” available at pbs.org/frontline. • During the attack on the Capitol, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy had a screaming, expletive-filled, yelling phone call with Trump. McCarthy says, “You’ve got to speak out.” And Trump says, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are just more concerned about the election than you are.” In other words, he is siding with the mob over his own Republican ally.
LETTER: Dislike for Democrats' new normal

Is America back to normal under the Biden administration? Let’s evaluate, more than 3/4ths of Americans think we are on the wrong track. The economy is in tatters, the national debt has never been higher and our retirement plans are hemorrhaging value. All of it due to Joe Biden and the lunatic policies of the Democrat party. They are solely responsible for the pain that average Americans are experiencing.
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least four people in Florida were confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane...
Russians 'not welcome': Georgians protesters call for border closure

Georgian protesters gathered at a crossing on the Russia-Georgia border on Wednesday, September 28 to demand authorities stop Russians fleeing mobilisation from entering the country. Georgia says it has seen around 10,000 Russians arrive every day since the Kremlin launched a partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in Ukraine.
