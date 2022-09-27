Markieff Morris had a hilarious take on the Nets' Kevin Durant-Steve Nash offseason drama

Media days are in the books and training camps are underway. In other words, the NBA season is here. These events and the ensuing access to players have produced content for us in the basketball community to have fun with as things get going.

Some all-time great soundbites have come from the media day/training camp player availability — I’m specifically thinking about Kawhi Leonard’s iconic laugh back in 2018.

Each year has its standout, and so far in 2022, I’m rolling with Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris as the winner.

Listen to him try and explain the Kevin Durant-Steve Nash offseason drama through the lens of an NBA guy:

“Break up with a girlfriend and you get back with her. (It’s the) same [expletive]. Air your differences until you figure it out. I broke up with my wife a couple times. We still married.”

Whether you can actually relate to Keef’s words or not is relative to your relationship history, but we all definitely understand what he’s getting at.

It’s just one of the many random and unexpected things you might hear this time of year on the NBA calendar.