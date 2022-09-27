Read full article on original website
Examining The Record: Pritzker touts fiscal and crisis management; critics see campaign management
When JB Pritzker first announced his run for governor in a packed South Side gymnasium in 2017, he told reporters he’d be a “progressive governor for everyone.”. Since then, the Gold Coast Democrat has signed four budgets, touted improvements in the state’s shoddy financial ratings, and signed legislation that raised the minimum wage, legalized marijuana and enshrined the right to get an abortion in Illinois at a historic time.
Examining The Record: Darren Bailey pushed to fix the state's ills, but critics call him ineffective
As Illinois’ landmark abortion-rights law was finalized in 2019, current Republican gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey grew exasperated about extending protections to an “individual” beyond just a “woman” — a change recognizing, for example, that transgender men can get pregnant. “Who else can get pregnant...
State Week: What the polls show in Illinois
As the calendar moves into October, the election is just a handful of weeks away. New polling results this week continue to show incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a solid lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. In this episode, our discussion centers on whether Bailey can turn things around...
Central Illinois relief organizations mobilize for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, relief organizations across central Illinois band together to help the tens of thousands of Floridians without shelter and food. Lisa Martin is the executive director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. She said as soon as a disaster happens, volunteers at the food bank's warehouses leap into action to pack “disaster boxes.”
Here's how the Illinois State Bar Association works to bring lawyers to Illinois' 'legal deserts'
More than half of Illinois’ counties don’t even have one private lawyer per every 1,000 residents. In these legal deserts, it can be difficult or even impossible to find representation, particularly in civil matters. Experts and advocates with the Illinois State Bar Association started a program to attack...
