Illinois State

Examining The Record: Pritzker touts fiscal and crisis management; critics see campaign management

When JB Pritzker first announced his run for governor in a packed South Side gymnasium in 2017, he told reporters he’d be a “progressive governor for everyone.”. Since then, the Gold Coast Democrat has signed four budgets, touted improvements in the state’s shoddy financial ratings, and signed legislation that raised the minimum wage, legalized marijuana and enshrined the right to get an abortion in Illinois at a historic time.
State Week: What the polls show in Illinois

As the calendar moves into October, the election is just a handful of weeks away. New polling results this week continue to show incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a solid lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. In this episode, our discussion centers on whether Bailey can turn things around...
Central Illinois relief organizations mobilize for Hurricane Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, relief organizations across central Illinois band together to help the tens of thousands of Floridians without shelter and food. Lisa Martin is the executive director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. She said as soon as a disaster happens, volunteers at the food bank's warehouses leap into action to pack “disaster boxes.”
