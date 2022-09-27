EMMY Winner Rushion McDonald Celebrates 5 Years of Money Making Conversations Master Class, With Special Broadcast on Sept. 27

Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey Shares an Emotional Embrace With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Her Historic Emmy Win
People aren't done giving Sheryl Lee Ralph her flowers -- both literally and figuratively -- after her momentous Emmy win, and this time she's getting the love in person. On Wednesday, the Abbott Elementary star had an emotional meeting with Oprah Winfrey after the latter sent her a huge bouquet of flowers in congratulations on her Emmy Award.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
David A. Arnold, Comedian And 'Fuller House' Writer, Dies At 54
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie give emotional ‘farewell’ to fellow member of the show
TODAY stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said an emotional 'farewell' to Ray Lutz, who supported the show behind the scenes. Amid a busy news day, the hosts took a moment to share kind words. While much of Thursday's show focused on the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II had...
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
Bre Tiesi, Mother of Nick Cannon’s Son, Legendary, Tells Critics To Mind Their Business
Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties. A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.
'CBS, Go F--- Yourselves!' Sharon Osbourne Reveals Behind The Scenes Showdown At 'The Talk' After Being Labeled Racist
Sharon Osbourne is coming out swinging, revealing how she REALLY felt about the way her free fall on The Talk went down after being labeled racist on national television and her exit that followed. RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive clip from the born Brit's upcoming four-part docuseries on FOX Nation, and she doesn't hold back.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Kelly Ripa Recalls “Out-of-Body Experience” Discovering Regis Philbin Was Quitting ‘Live’ While On Air
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Jennifer Hudson Brings Audience Member to Tears Singing Song Her Grandmother Used to Sing
One of the many benefits of attending a live taping of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show is the possibility of seeing an impromptu live performance. The EGOT recipient brought her audience to tears on the September 23 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show after an 82-year-old audience member asked Hudson if she would sing a gospel song for her.
‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
Samantha Bee Producing Kids’ Sketch Show ‘Best Day Ever’
Comedian and TV host Samantha Bee has her next project lined up following the cancelation of her TBS show Full Frontal, and she is aiming for a much younger audience. According to Variety, Bee and Kristen Everman’s Swimsuit Competition production company is teaming up with Sinking Ship Entertainment to produce a sketch comedy series for kids. Titled Best Day Ever, the single-camera show is said to have a similar style to more adult-orientated sketch shows, like I Think You Should Leave and Key and Peele, but only featuring adults in supporting roles.
Def Noodles – America’s Bad Boy Comedian Revolutionizes Humor
An actor, comedian and writer, America’s Bad Boy Dennis Feitosa AKA Def Noodles is one of the funniest comedians on planet earth. Def Noodles was born in Morristown, New Jersey to Brazilian parents. Dennis was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, where he became fascinated with movies at a young age due to his father’s prominent role as a Warner Brothers executive. He is of Italian Portuguese descent. He attended Graded School (The American School of São Paulo), and later The Bolles Boarding School in Jacksonville, Florida. At age 7, Dennis created his first video for a book report.
