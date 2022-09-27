ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

EMMY Winner Rushion McDonald Celebrates 5 Years of Money Making Conversations Master Class, With Special Broadcast on Sept. 27

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Loni Love
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Pam Grier
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Kym Whitley
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Al Roker
Person
Adam Richman
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Anne Burrell
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Kirk Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrity#Black Radio#Emmy#Naacp Image Award#3815 Media Inc#Satellite Radio#Wclk Fm#Clark Atlanta University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Samantha Bee Producing Kids’ Sketch Show ‘Best Day Ever’

Comedian and TV host Samantha Bee has her next project lined up following the cancelation of her TBS show Full Frontal, and she is aiming for a much younger audience. According to Variety, Bee and Kristen Everman’s Swimsuit Competition production company is teaming up with Sinking Ship Entertainment to produce a sketch comedy series for kids. Titled Best Day Ever, the single-camera show is said to have a similar style to more adult-orientated sketch shows, like I Think You Should Leave and Key and Peele, but only featuring adults in supporting roles.
TV & VIDEOS
getnews.info

Def Noodles – America’s Bad Boy Comedian Revolutionizes Humor

An actor, comedian and writer, America’s Bad Boy Dennis Feitosa AKA Def Noodles is one of the funniest comedians on planet earth. Def Noodles was born in Morristown, New Jersey to Brazilian parents. Dennis was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, where he became fascinated with movies at a young age due to his father’s prominent role as a Warner Brothers executive. He is of Italian Portuguese descent. He attended Graded School (The American School of São Paulo), and later The Bolles Boarding School in Jacksonville, Florida. At age 7, Dennis created his first video for a book report.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy