nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
nwestiowa.com
George man sentenced for OWI and assault
ROCK RAPIDS—A 47-year-old George man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for an incident that occurred a year ago. The case against Michael Gene Bruhn stemmed from a report of a domestic disturbance about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Boyden motorist arrested for marijuana
BOYDEN—A 30-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on a charge of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Oscar Gonzalez Arcos stemmed from the stop of a 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood for swerving while driving on Highway 18 about a mile west of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Humberto Orosco Jr. stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for erratic driving and having a license plate light out, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Man Charged in Milford Shooting Death Competent To Stand Trial
Milford, IA (KICD)– The man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside a Milford business earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. 27-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February before fleeing the scene....
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for public intox and fake ID
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
nwestiowa.com
Woman sentenced for pointing gun at man
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a handgun at another individual on June 15 in Rock Valley. The case against April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
George man jailed for OWI by Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old George man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Sept. 24, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gerold Steven Wyatt Steenhoven stemmed from the stop of a 1992 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup for a stop sign violation on...
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Accused Of Taking Money From Dependent Adult Changes Plea To Guilty
Orange City, Iowa — A Remsen woman originally charged with felony theft and forgery charges has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement after she allegedly took money from a dependent adult living at a Hull nursing home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of...
