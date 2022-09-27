Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue in Odin for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of West Allmon in Salem was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear in court warrant in a...
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
kbsi23.com
cilfm.com
Fatal shooting under investigation in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON County, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Route 37, between Mt. Vernon and Dix. The victim was taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital where they were pronounced dead.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police officers talk positives of position as applicants sought for upcoming testing
Salem Police like other law enforcement departments is struggling to get candidates to apply for upcoming testing for future openings. Two of Salem’s younger patrolmen want to point out in Salem there are lots of positives to being a police officer as well as being a good-paying career. Grant...
wrul.com
Multiple Burglaries Reported To Carmi Police Department
Burglars are staying busy during the overnight hours in Carmi. Thursday morning the Carmi Police Department received multiple reports of cars being broken into and ransacked with multiple items being stolen. Amanda S Smith of Carmi reported that on Thursday night someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 200 Park Lane and had ransacked the inside. Rich Thomas of Alexandria Kentucky reported a theft of over $500 after his vehicle was entered while it was parked at 402 Paint Creek Lane. Thomas said someone entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The CPD also received a report from Jane Davis of College Blvd that someone had entered her vehicle and stole a handgun and cash, and a report was taken from Alannah Smock of Wilmar Drive that someone entered her vehicle and some bags had been taken out of it.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
southernillinoisnow.com
One shot, three in custody following shooting in Dix area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Mt. Vernon Police, is investigating an early Thursday night shooting in rural Dix. Police responded to a report of a man shot at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park at 16584 North Illinois Route 37 in Dix and located the victim who was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
wrul.com
Egbert Arrested On White County Warrant For Residential Burglary
Carmi Police have caught up with a Carmi man wanted on a White County warrant for Residential Burglary and Theft over $500. 38 year old Nathan Egbert was in the McDonalds parking lot when Carmi PD found him and took him into custody. The alleged crime happened back in late August. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash. Online court records don’t yet indicate his next date due in court.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old Salem man for criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and endangering the life of a child. Police report they were called to the Colten Wesling residence on South Washington Street after he allegedly broke out a window in his girlfriend’s car. After talking to police through the door, he allegedly went back inside and police followed where a scuffle followed as they were attempting to take him into custody. The endangering a child count was added as a result of a child being nearby where the scuffle occurred.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
wsiu.org
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man
The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin woman receives six year prison sentence for vehicle burglary
A 36-year-old Odin woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court on Tuesday to a vehicle burglary charge. As part of the plea, Laura Spitler of O’Fallon Street had two other vehicle burglary charges that happened the same day in Odin in July 2020. Separate charges of felony theft, possession of a controlled substance, and residential burglary were also dropped.
Effingham Radio
Electric Payment Scam Is Circulating Locally
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.
recordpatriot.com
State police set October patrols
COOLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 has announced it will conduct a number of patrols and safety check for St. Clair and Madison counties during October. • Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (STEP) — STEPS allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
