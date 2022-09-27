Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys will stick with Cooper Rush-led run offense when Dak Prescott returns
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said run-based attack will remain when Dak Prescott returns: “I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us. I don’t see us changing.”
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Chicago Bears: Did Ryan Poles take the right approach at Wide Receiver?
Chicago Bears fans came into the 2022 offseason with the hope that Justin Fields will take off in his second year. With former Bears coach Matt Nagy getting fired and no longer putting his young quarterback in bad situations. It was one of the main reasons to expect Fields to...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
Guilfordian
Is it time for the Carolina Panthers to part ways with Matt Rhule?
The Carolina Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, has coached the Panthers since January 2020 with a 10-23-0 record. In the three yearsh e has coached in Charlotte, has Matt Rhule made a difference within the NFL team?. A New York native who attended Penn State University, Matt Rhule found himself...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans OC Pep Hamilton says experience will help QB Davis Mills, other young players
The Houston Texans are 0-2-1 on the season, and while the frustration with the team is understandable, the reality is the AFC South club is a young team. The poster boy for the youth of the Texans is quarterback Davis Mills. While the 2021 third-rounder from Stanford is technically in his second season in the NFL, Mills has only started in 14 of his 16 games played — not even a complete season in today’s 17-game NFL, whichever way it is sliced.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Insider Notebook 4.0: A potential Chiefs’ succession plan and what’s next for Panthers, Matt Rhule?
Every week throughout the season, we’ll be bringing you the latest NFL news and rumors here in the PFN Insider Notebook. Today, we provide the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers and Matt Rhule, a potential succession plan in Kansas City, Christian McCaffrey’s status, Rondale Moore’s return, and more.
