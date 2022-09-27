ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?

Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Justin Fields
FOX Sports

Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Guilfordian

Is it time for the Carolina Panthers to part ways with Matt Rhule?

The Carolina Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, has coached the Panthers since January 2020 with a 10-23-0 record. In the three yearsh e has coached in Charlotte, has Matt Rhule made a difference within the NFL team?. A New York native who attended Penn State University, Matt Rhule found himself...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury

How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Coaching Philosophies#The Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans OC Pep Hamilton says experience will help QB Davis Mills, other young players

The Houston Texans are 0-2-1 on the season, and while the frustration with the team is understandable, the reality is the AFC South club is a young team. The poster boy for the youth of the Texans is quarterback Davis Mills. While the 2021 third-rounder from Stanford is technically in his second season in the NFL, Mills has only started in 14 of his 16 games played — not even a complete season in today’s 17-game NFL, whichever way it is sliced.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy