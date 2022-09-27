ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Yale Daily News

Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio

New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Milford, CT
Milford, CT
Milford, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelter Inquiry Targets Pet Deaths

A police captain has been assigned to supervise New Haven’s animal shelter — and remind the city’s animal control officer the difference between a dead cat and a live one. That’s how the New Haven Police Department is responding to an anonymous complaint of animal neglect and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
BRISTOL, CT

