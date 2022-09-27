Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up
Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
survivornet.com
Connecticut Woman, 54, Finally Went To The Doctor With Her ‘Worsening Cough:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sharon Johnson, 54, suffered from chronic bronchitis, but noticed her cough was getting worse and she thankfully went to the emergency room. It was stage 4 ovarian cancer that had spread to her lungs and various other organs. One of the most difficult aspects of ovarian cancer is diagnosing it...
New day care for seniors, adults with disabilities opens in Norwalk
Caring for Seniors aims to provide daily activities and outings, along with medical care for both seniors and adults with disabilities.
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
Eyewitness News
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Pastor offers free Thanksgiving meals to New Haven Students and families.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a Day of Joy,” a full sit down thanksgiving meal, back in 2014, traditionally serving hundreds. They will do it once again on November 19th at New Haven’s Q house. The free event is open to families...
Shelter Inquiry Targets Pet Deaths
A police captain has been assigned to supervise New Haven’s animal shelter — and remind the city’s animal control officer the difference between a dead cat and a live one. That’s how the New Haven Police Department is responding to an anonymous complaint of animal neglect and...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
