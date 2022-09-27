ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Wayne Dougherty, former mayor of Havre de Grace, dies

By Jason Fontelieu, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Former Havre de Grace Mayor Wayne Dougherty died at his home Sept. 21. He was 74.

Dougherty served as the city’s mayor from 2007 to 2015. Before that, he served on the City Council from 1998 to 1999, 2002 to 2003, and 2005 to 2006. In 2003, he was the council president.

He also previously served in the Havre de Grace Police Department, as well as the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the latter from 1974 to 2001, having reached the rank of corporal, according to his obituary from Zellman Funeral Home in Havre de Grace.

Dougherty moved to Havre de Grace in 1961 and graduated from Havre de Grace High School, according to a city news release. He was married to his wife Mary for 49 years and had two children, Joseph and Maria, according to Zellman Funeral Home. Dougherty also had two grandchildren and five siblings.

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin recalled Dougherty for caring more about results than politics.

“He definitely was cut from an old cloth of what I call how great America once was,” Martin said to The Aegis.

Martin started as mayor in 2015 after Dougherty’s final term. He worked closely with Dougherty, having been on the City Council for seven years while Dougherty was mayor.

“He really got the city rolling in the right direction,” Martin said. “It was an honor and a privilege to continue the work that he started.”

Martin said that Dougherty also tried to work with various groups of people, trying to bring them together. He learned “the art of patience” from Dougherty, he said.

“You can succeed at anything if you just have the patience and the fortitude and the wherewithal to get to where you need to get,” Martin said.

According to the funeral home, services were private. Contributions in Dougherty’s memory can be made to the Harford County Humane Society.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal

ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City take home vehicles

WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havre De Grace, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Obituary#Politics Local#The City Council#Zellman Funeral Home
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore distributing sandbag supplies as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in

Baltimore City will distribute sandbag supplies Friday for residents to weatherproof their homes against flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Baltimore region. Starting at noon Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began providing sand, empty bags, and shovels at two sites:. Still Meadows Church, Cherry...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Nottingham MD

Juvenile arrested following fight at Perry Hall High School

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A juvenile was arrested following a fight at Perry Hall High School on Wednesday. Police say the fight occurred near dismissal time on September 28th. Additional details have not yet been released, however Julie Henn with the Board of Education of Baltimore County posted the following update on Wednesday evening:
NOTTINGHAM, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

11 Things You May Not Know About Mallory Tarschis, Owner of Betsy Robinson’s Bridal

We recently had a private walkthrough and chat with Owner Mallory Tarschis of the fabulous bridal boutique, Betsy Robinson’s. At only twenty-six years old she is taking the bridal industry by storm and bringing her own new style to the shop. Mallory is actively involved in the Associated young adult division which has helped her to broaden her community in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy