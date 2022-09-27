Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Next for Jason Heyward — and Is Return to Cubs Possible?
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract.
Tim Anderson won’t return to the White Sox in 2022
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson won't return to the team for the rest of the 2022 season as he continues to recover after surgery on his left hand.
theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres’ march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee’s win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth. The Padres’ lead over Philadelphia for the No. 2 wild card was cut to 1 1/2 games and they’re just two games ahead of the Brewers with five to play. The Padres struck out 15 times.
Yardbarker
Cubs Complete Series Sweep and Season Sweep of Phillies
Mired in the cellar of the National League, the Chicago Cubs had no business handling the Philadelphia Phillies as well as they did. An offensive powerhouse that seemed destined for the postseason, the Cubs nearly ended those dreams, sweeping both series they played in 2022. Off to an early lead...
3 Chicago Bears QB replacement options if Justin Fields busts
The 2022 Chicago Bears season needs to be very telling. By the end of the year, they need to know if Justin Fields is just a few weapons away from taking this team to the next level. As of right now, he doesn’t make people around him better which is...
Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever
Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Cubs Convention is coming back in 2023
The team is bringing back its annual fan convention after a three-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
