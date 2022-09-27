ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicky Jam will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy ‘Regulators’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsLRk_0iCXG1Wo00

Nicky Jam has secured the starring role in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy Regulators . The film will also be produced via Nicky’s music label La Industria. Although the story details are being kept under wraps, Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona write the screenplay.


In addition to Nicky Jam, other well-known names in the entertainment industry producing the movie include Will Smith, Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez , and Heather Washington , alongside Juan Diego Medina and Lorenzo Braun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P09cz_0iCXG1Wo00 Billboard Latin Music Week

The Puerto Rican and Dominican descent star appeared in Bad Boys for Life alongside Smith. The Latin music star also starred in the TV series El Ganador and the online show The Rockstar .

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award presented by the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Telemundo and Billboard have selected the world-renowned singer, businessman, and actor for his impressive artistic career.

The recognition will be presented to him during the most prestigious night in Latin music to be held on Thursday, September 29. It will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

The Billboard Hall of Fame Award is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending borders of genres and languages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GggVC_0iCXG1Wo00 GettyImages

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam has a career spanning more than three decades in urban music. Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the star is one of the pioneers of reggaeton and has become one of the great promoters of the genre.

The Boston-born singer of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin is one of the most prestigious reggaeton figures on the international music scene. His first radio hits, such as “Yo no soy tu marido,” “Me Voy pa’l party,” “Fiel a tu Piel,” and “La combi completa,” paved the way for urban music and made him one of the most prominent international exponents of the genre, which he later endorsed with the global success “Travesuras”. The latter peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in 2014.

RELATED:

When, where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994

Nicky Jam has received more than 100 nominations in a widely successful career and won 28 awards, including 13 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His songs have more than 14.5 billion views on YouTube and 1.1 billion views on Spotify. Songs like “X” (35 times Platinum certification) in collaboration with J Balvin and “Casate Conmigo” (5 times Platinum certification) with Silvestre Dangond became international anthems.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records

Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’

Vince Staples wants in on the Fast & Furious franchise, requesting Dwayne Johnson to cast him. Staples, 29, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to voice his big screen aspirations and had a specific request for The Rock, which involves Tyrese. More from VIBE.comVince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His LifeAmazon Music Announces 'Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park' LivestreamDwayne Johnson Fought To Keep 'Black Adam' And 'Shazam!' Separate “Somebody tell The Rock to put me in Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper typed. As of Friday (Sept. 23), it’s unclear whether or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor

Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment.  “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Silvestre Dangond
Person
Nicky Jam
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier

DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
HIP HOP
Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Diddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sean “Diddy” Combs graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (Sept. 24) performing classic records and new songs alike. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop mogul received a 3-minute standing ovation from the energetic Las Vegas crowd. Songs from his all-star set included “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy.” Diddy was also joined by singer Bryson Tiller for their collaborative track “Gotta Move On.” More from VIBE.comJadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsFat Joe To Host...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Week#Film Star#Universal Pictures#Regulators#Puerto Rican#Dominican#Latin#El Ganador#Telemundo#The Watsco Center
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Styles P Join Mariah Carey For Global Citizen Festival Performance

Jadakiss and Styles P stopped by Mariah Carey‘s Global Citizen Festival performance to deliver the trio’s “We Belong Together” remix. The two New York MC’s were welcomed onstage by Carey, who ushered them on by singing the opening hook for the “We Belong Together” revamp, which appeared on the 2005 Ultra Platinum edition of The Emancipation of Mimi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The program was created to help...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ with Ryan Reynolds

Wolverine is officially back! Hugh Jackman will be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated threequel of ‘Deadpool,’ and a release date has already been announced. Ryan surprised fans with the announcement of the upcoming film, which will be released September 6, 2024. “I’ve had to really search...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Leslie Grace shares some BTS footage of ‘Batgirl’

“Batgirl” was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film, which cast Leslie Grace as the first Latina Batgirl, would be the first live-action adaptation of the character, something that a lot of fans were looking forward to. In August, the movie was shelved by...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy