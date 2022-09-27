Read full article on original website
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend Bleckley County Sheriff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told WSB-TV in Atlanta that Gov. Kemp cannot take action....
Georgia DNR waiving camping fees for evacuees
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working closely with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security to do what it can to help ensure public safety, which includes waiving entrance and pet fees at state parks for hurricane evacuees. The fees are waived for...
Georgians with disabilities quiz statewide candidates on labor issues, waiver access
As he spoke into the microphone, Carmine Vera posed a question that may be unusual at any other candidate forum: What is your position on the practice of paying people like him below minimum wage?. Vera elevated an issue that is on the mind of many people with disabilities ahead...
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
Macon's Moises Velez among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia, 2022
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Somebody in Macon Georgia thought about me as influential and they nominated me," says Moises Velez. Velez has been a Maconite for over three decades. "I live longer here than on my island," he says, and for the last 25 years, he's been the owner and editor of Que Pasa-- a Hispanic Middle Georgia newspaper.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
