MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Somebody in Macon Georgia thought about me as influential and they nominated me," says Moises Velez. Velez has been a Maconite for over three decades. "I live longer here than on my island," he says, and for the last 25 years, he's been the owner and editor of Que Pasa-- a Hispanic Middle Georgia newspaper.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO