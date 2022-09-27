ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DNR waiving camping fees for evacuees

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working closely with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security to do what it can to help ensure public safety, which includes waiving entrance and pet fees at state parks for hurricane evacuees. The fees are waived for...
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
Macon's Moises Velez among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia, 2022

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Somebody in Macon Georgia thought about me as influential and they nominated me," says Moises Velez. Velez has been a Maconite for over three decades. "I live longer here than on my island," he says, and for the last 25 years, he's been the owner and editor of Que Pasa-- a Hispanic Middle Georgia newspaper.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
