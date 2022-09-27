ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train

When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters. Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. faces criticism for Bolsonaro support

Just days ahead of Brazil’s national elections on Sunday, soccer star Neymar Jr. has appeared in a campaign video endorsing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The Paris Saint-Germain forward and Brazil captain appeared on a TikTok video singing Bolsonaro’s campaign jingle in which he lip synchs, “Vote, vote, and press ‘confirm’ for 22, that’s Bolsonaro,” in reference to the Brazil president’s official ballot number.
