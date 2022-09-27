ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Albany Herald

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
Albany Herald

A 'Community' movie is finally on its way

Class is back in session once again. "Community," the six-season hit NBC comedy series about a group of students at a community college, will return with a long-awaited movie, NBC's streaming service Peacock announced Friday -- fulfilling the show's own "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.
Albany Herald

'Interview With the Vampire' pumps fresh blood into Anne Rice's story on AMC

Significantly improving upon the 1994 film, "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire" does more than just add the late author's name to the title, ambitiously updating the story, introducing a racial component and serving up plenty of sex and gore. Desperate to replace "The Walking Dead," AMC might have completed an improbable baton pass from zombies to another kind of undead.
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: The dirt on the shirt

Without music, life would be a mistake. — Friedrich Nietzche. In a previous column, I mentioned that Roger Waters literally puts his money where his mouth is by generously giving to a number of reputable charities and organizations.
