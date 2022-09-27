Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm’s second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
WDIO-TV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
WDIO-TV
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Florida residents trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of the state and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made...
WDIO-TV
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WDIO-TV
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
WDIO-TV
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
WDIO-TV
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals, demonstrating that a much-maligned February 2021 hunting season had little impact on the population as a whole. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population...
WDIO-TV
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
WDIO-TV
Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
WDIO-TV
Tracking wind speed of Hurricane Ian
According to the Associated Press as of 10:48 a.m. Wednesday: The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida’s southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. The hurricane’s center neared Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph. That puts Ian just shy of devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast. Forecasters say the Fort Myers region is at highest risk of a surge that could reach 18 feet. Florida’s governor is urging residents in that area to “hunker down.” At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
MN Frontline Worker Pay details expected to be released next week
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says it expects to release more details about the state’s frontline worker pay program next week. According to a tweet, they are wrapping up the appeals process. People who applied and were denied the frontline worker pay had until Aug. 31 to...
WDIO-TV
Interview: The foster care shortage
Michelle Brown and Hannah Checketts from the St. Louis County foster care system joined us to discuss more details on the current foster care crisis and how Northlanders can help. More information on how to help can be found at https://enoughtofoster.com/. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Why Is This...
WDIO-TV
Viewer Video: Moose sighting
It is common to see wildlife standing along side of the road when traveling across the Northland. Deer, fox, bear, even wolves can cross our path. If you are really lucky, you may even spot a moose. That is exactly what Emily Wacker came upon while driving down a dirt road in Northern St. Louis County.
WDIO-TV
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Comments / 0