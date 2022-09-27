ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL
Florida Society
Holiday, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede

SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
SPRING HILL, FL
mynews13.com

Tampa family deals with damage caused by Hurricane Ian

Much of the Gulf Coast waited as Hurricane Ian changed track throughout the week before making landfall in southwest Florida in the Fort Myers and Naples area Wednesday. Hurricane Ian created a lot of damage across the state. Many families woke up Thursday to assess the storm's impact on their...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete officials announce debris collection details

September 30, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the City of St. Petersburg will start collecting debris from residences. However, according to the release, workers will only take green vegetation. Officials also ask residents to separate household garbage or construction materials. Residents can leave the vegetation on the edge of their property if it does not block meters, garbage cans or trees. The collection will follow typical sanitation routes, and there is no need to ask for service. The city may not collect the debris on the first scheduled trash pickup date, and the release states that covering the entire city will take time. Residents can also take yard waste to one of five city brush sites, which offer extended hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 8. For locations, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
LkldNow

Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind

An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
LAKELAND, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL

