Generator fire in Pinellas Park sends 2 people to hospital with injuries
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A generator started a fire at a home that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on 53rd Way near 82nd Terrace N. A woman who lives there told 10 Tampa Bay one of the people rushed to the hospital had third-degree burns.
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
WATCH: Transformers blow up in Riverview after Ian
Several transformers blew up in Riverview on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede
SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
mynews13.com
Tampa family deals with damage caused by Hurricane Ian
Much of the Gulf Coast waited as Hurricane Ian changed track throughout the week before making landfall in southwest Florida in the Fort Myers and Naples area Wednesday. Hurricane Ian created a lot of damage across the state. Many families woke up Thursday to assess the storm's impact on their...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete officials announce debris collection details
September 30, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the City of St. Petersburg will start collecting debris from residences. However, according to the release, workers will only take green vegetation. Officials also ask residents to separate household garbage or construction materials. Residents can leave the vegetation on the edge of their property if it does not block meters, garbage cans or trees. The collection will follow typical sanitation routes, and there is no need to ask for service. The city may not collect the debris on the first scheduled trash pickup date, and the release states that covering the entire city will take time. Residents can also take yard waste to one of five city brush sites, which offer extended hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 8. For locations, visit the website here.
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
Commercial Fire In Brooksville Results In Heavy Damage To Business
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – At 11:58 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) & The Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported commercial fire in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The call came from a passerby who reported fire from the
Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind
An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
Hulk Hogan spotted playfully wrestling police officer at Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A familiar face was spotted with an officer at Clearwater Beach Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through. Former wrestler and TV reality star Hulk Hogan was seen having a playful moment with Clearwater Police Officer Bingham. The two were seen smiling, while Hogan jokingly had his arms wrapped around the officer.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
