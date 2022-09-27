Read full article on original website
Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida
(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (six, two, nine; FB: eight) (five, six, nine, two; FB: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (nine, two, four; FB: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
