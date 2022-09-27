Read full article on original website
TechRadar
New Anker wireless earbuds offer AirPods Pro features at a cheaper price
Anker’s new flagship pair of earbuds is jam-packed with features that could very well rival Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Called Liberty 4 (opens in new tab), the buds are part of Anker’s Soundcore audio devices brand. They'll house some of the same features as the AirPods Pro 2, including active noise canceling via HearID ANC and spatial audio. Unique to the Liberty 4 is a heart rate monitor nestled in the right earbud, something that was supposed to be present in the Apple earbuds but was, apparently, cut.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TechRadar
Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch
At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users
Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers. Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).
TechRadar
Razer's Steam Deck competitor is using Xbox Cloud Gaming to get ahead
Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon are looking to make a splash in the gaming handheld space with the Razer Edge 5G. This Android-powered portable device looks set to compete with Valve's Steam Deck, and will let players download games locally or stream them via cloud-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Much...
TechRadar
You won't believe the price of Audio-Technica's new headphones, but you'll want them
There are products we consider some of the best over-ear headphones, and then there are limited edition sonic works of art – which is what we have here. Audio-Technica has been in the business of audio for 60 years now, and the Japanese hi-fi specialist is no stranger to cheap wireless over-ear propositions (see also the beautifully edgy ATH-SQ1TW true wireless earbuds) and inexpensive but talented turntables.
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
Google is shutting down Google Stadia and refunding everyone's money
Google has announced that it is shutting down its game streaming service Google Stadia on January 18th, 2023. For now, players will be able to access their Google Stadia game libraries, but come mid-January they'll lose access to those titles – though the Stadia controller should still work as a wired controller for non-Stadia PC games.
TechRadar
Target Black Friday deals 2022: what we expect to see
Here are our predictions for Target Black Friday sale in 2022. While Target isn't quite as big a Black Friday player as some other retailers, the shopping season is still the best time of the year to bag bargains on a huge range of items. On this page, we've drawn on what we saw last year to predict Target's Black Friday plans for 2022.
TechRadar
Amazon's new cheap QLED 4K TVs offer ridiculous specs for the price
Amazon has upped its Fire TV game considerably with today’s announcement of the Omni QLED series 4K TVs. The new sets, which will be available in 65- and 75-inch screen sizes only, bring features typically found in higher-priced TVs such as Quantum Dot color and full-array local dimming, and also come with a new Fire TV Ambient Experience that allows for artwork and photos to be displayed when the set is not in use.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max just beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra in one key way
We’re big fans of the iPhone 14 Pro Max here at TechRadar, and its 6.7-inch display is a major factor in our calling it “truly the best of everything in the current iPhone world.”. Now, DisplayMate (opens in new tab) – the recognized authority on mobile picture quality...
TechRadar
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
TechRadar
Google's Python-writing code system is going pay-as-you-go
Google is changing the payment model for Colaboratory, its Python-writing code system. Informally known as Colab, the platform is designed for users to write and execute Python code from within your browser, and is marketed to all types of users including students, data scientists, and AI researchers. The company boasts...
TechRadar
Motorola Moto G82 review
A phone that slightly undercuts most of its rivals on cost yet still includes a punchy OLED display and stereo speakers – but it isn’t top of the class for camera quality or gaming performance. Two-minute review. The Moto G82 is part of a venerable family. For years,...
TechRadar
Save up to 50% on these Amazon Devices ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon may have just announced its exclusive Prime Early Access Sale for October, but deals have already launched ahead of time on some of the most popular Amazon devices - and they're available to all. Many of the usual favourites are featured in this latest Amazon sale, such as the Echo Dot, Fire Stick, Fire Tablet, Echo Show and Ring security cameras.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might not be much of an upgrade
Typically, new phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra line are among the most exciting handsets of the year, but that might not be the case with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as a leak suggests you could be hard pressed to tell the difference between this and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle Scribe arrives with three surprising upgrades
At the September Amazon launch event, the retail and home tech giant unveiled a major new addition to its Amazon Kindle family of ereaders, in what looks like the biggest shake-up of the line since the Kindle Keyboard. The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first model in a new family...
